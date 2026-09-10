AS Roma to support Nepal flood victims through special Champions League match shirt

Roma will wear the logo of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on the front of their shirts during their European fixture against Fenerbahce on Thursday, September 10, as part of an initiative to support communities affected by devastating floods and landslides in Nepal.

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The Italian club has partnered with the WFP to raise awareness of the humanitarian emergency in Nepal and highlight efforts to assist people affected by the disasters.

Roma's players will display the WFP logo on their shirts when they take on Fenerbahce, using the high-profile European fixture to draw international attention to the situation facing communities across Nepal.

According to AS Roma, approximately 43,000 people urgently require humanitarian assistance following severe flooding and landslides that have affected several parts of the country.

The disasters have left some communities isolated, increasing the difficulty of delivering essential supplies and humanitarian assistance.

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The WFP, described as the world's largest humanitarian organisation focused on fighting hunger, is responding by providing food assistance and logistical support to reach some of the worst-affected and hardest-to-access communities.

Roma shirts to be auctioned after Fenerbahce game

The club's support will extend beyond Thursday's match.

The shirts worn by Roma's players during the game against Fenerbahce will be auctioned after the fixture, with the proceeds going towards WFP interventions supporting communities affected by the emergency in Nepal.

Roma also thanked Eurobet.live for its collaboration in making the initiative possible and helping bring greater visibility to the humanitarian response.

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Fans are encouraged to support Nepal through ShareTheMeal.

Roma supporters and members of the wider football community can also contribute to the emergency response through ShareTheMeal, the WFP's fundraising platform.

A dedicated campaign titled "AS Roma: Together for Nepal" has been launched to allow fans around the world to contribute towards humanitarian assistance in Nepal.

The initiative provides supporters with an opportunity to turn their passion for the club into direct support for people affected by the floods and landslides.

The partnership reflects AS Roma's broader commitment to using football's global reach to support communities affected by humanitarian emergencies.

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By combining the visibility of a major European fixture with direct fundraising efforts, the club hopes to help raise awareness and provide tangible assistance to people facing difficult circumstances in Nepal.