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Meet the contestants: PRESEC, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy battle for 2026 NSMQ crown

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:11 - 10 September 2026
Meet the contestants: PRESEC, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy battle for 2026 NSMQ crown
Three schools will today, Thursday, September 10, battle for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title at the UG Premier Domes, University of Ghana, Legon.
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  • PRESEC-Legon, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy will battle for the 2026 NSMQ crown today.

  • PRESEC is chasing a ninth title, while AUGUSCO seeks a third.

  • Accra Academy is aiming for a historic maiden NSMQ championship.

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Eight-time champions Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), two-time winners St Augustine’s College (AUGUSCO) and first-time finalists Accra Academy have emerged as the final three contenders after surviving a fiercely contested competition involving 27 schools at the quarter-final stage.

The finalists secured their places through three semi-final contests held at the University of Cape Coast on September 3.

Also Read: Anlo SHS, Kumasi High School withdrawn from NSMQ after walk-off

PRESEC-Legon defeated St John’s School and Tamale Senior High School to return to the grand finale after a two-year absence. The Legon-based school advanced with 44 points.

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AUGUSCO overcame five-time champions Prempeh College and 2001 winners Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in the opening semi-final contest. The Cape Coast-based school finished with 52 points to book its place in the final for the third consecutive year.

Accra Academy completed the final line-up after defeating Bright SHS and Achimota School in the last semi-final. The Bleoo Boys finished on 54 points, ahead of Bright SHS on 44 and Achimota on 43, securing their first-ever appearance in the NSMQ grand finale.

Also Read: NSMQ 2026: All 9 schools that have qualified for the semi-finals

PRESEC-Legon

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Popularly known as the Ɔdadeɛ, PRESEC enters the final as the most successful school in NSMQ history, with eight championship titles.

The school is seeking a record-extending ninth title and a return to the summit after missing the final for the past two years.

St Augustine’s College

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AUGUSCO is chasing a third NSMQ championship after winning the competition twice.

The school has now reached the grand finale for three consecutive years and will be hoping to turn its latest appearance into another championship triumph.

Also Read: NSMQ 2026 Quarter-finals live tracker: Scores, results and schools advancing to the semi-finals

Accra Academy

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Accra Academy carries the most historic storyline of the three finalists.

After repeatedly falling short at the quarter-final stage, including a deadlock that had persisted since 2019, the Accra-based school finally broke through in 2026.

The school will now seek to complete its remarkable run by winning its maiden NSMQ title.

Also Read: NSMQ 2026 tracker: One-eighth results, today’s fixtures and quarter-final race

With three schools, different histories and one trophy at stake, the 2026 NSMQ crown will be decided today at the UG Premier Domes. The competition is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service.

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