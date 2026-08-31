NSMQ 2026 Quarter-finals live tracker: Scores, results and schools advancing to the semi-finals

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has entered the crucial Quarter-final Stage, with 27 schools battling across nine contests for six places in the semi-finals.

The NSMQ 2026 Quarter-finals are underway, with 27 schools competing across nine contests for places in the semi-finals.

Prempeh College, Pope John SHS and St Augustine’s College have already secured semi-final spots after winning their respective contests on Day One.

Tamale SHS currently leads Contest 4 with 16 points, ahead of St Hubert Seminary SHS on 11 and Labone SHS on 5, as the Quarter-finals continue.

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The Quarter-finals are being held from Sunday, 30 August to Tuesday, 1 September 2026, with all contests taking place at the Main Auditorium of the University of Cape Coast.

This live tracker will provide the latest scores, round-by-round developments, results and schools that secure their places in the semi-finals as the competition unfolds.

NSMQ 2026 Quarter-finals schedule

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Sunday, 30 August — Completed

Contest 1 Prempeh College- — 44 points

Keta SHTS - — 39 points

Ghana National College - — 30 points

Contest 2 Osei Tutu SHS -22 points

Ofori Panin SHS -31 points

Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary - 47 points

Contest 3 St John’s Grammar School - 25 points

Aburi Girls’ SHS- 27 points

St Augustine’s College- 47 points

The three winners from Day One — Prempeh College, Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary and St Augustine’s College — have secured semi-final places.

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Monday, 31 August — LIVE

Contest 4: Labone SHS vs St Hubert Seminary SHS vs Tamale SHS

Venue: Main Auditorium, University of Cape Coast

The second day of the Quarter-finals begins with Labone SHS, St Hubert Seminary SHS and Tamale SHS competing for the first semi-final place of the day.

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The three schools reached this stage after winning their respective One-eighth Stage contests.

Labone SHS: 44 points in the One-eighth Stage

St Hubert Seminary SHS: 48 points in the One-eighth Stage

Tamale SHS: 56 points in the One-eighth Stage

LIVE SCORE

Tamale SHS -36pts

St Hubert Seminary SHS -33pts

Labone SHS - 14pts

Contest 5: Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS vs St John’s School vs Saviour SHS

The second contest of the day will feature Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS, St John’s School and Saviour SHS.

Mfantsiman Girls’ returned to the Quarter-finals for the first time since 2016 after a dramatic comeback in the One-eighth Stage. St John’s School advanced after defeating Nandom SHS and Benkum SHS, while Saviour SHS secured its first-ever Quarter-final appearance after eliminating seeded Swedru Secondary School.

LIVE SCORE

| School | Score |

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| Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS | — |

| St John’s School | — |

| Saviour SHS | — |

Current status:Upcoming

Contest 6: Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School vs Presby SHS, Bompata vs Mfantsipim School

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The final Quarter-final contest of Day Two promises another major clash as eight-time champions Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC, Legon) face Presby SHS, Bompata and defending champions Mfantsipim School.

PRESEC advanced after defeating St Louis SHS and Islamic SHS, Kumasi, while Presby SHS, Bompata secured a Quarter-final place by eliminating Our Lady of Grace SHS and Kumasi Secondary Technical School.

Mfantsipim School, meanwhile, booked its place after defeating Wesley Girls’ High School and Afua Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS in the One-eighth Stage.

LIVE SCORE

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| School | Score |

| PRESEC, Legon | — |

| Presby SHS, Bompata | — |

| Mfantsipim School | — |

Current status:Upcoming

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Tuesday, 1 September — Upcoming

Contest 7

Amaniampong SHS vs Chemu SHTS vs Bright SHS

Contest 8

Achimota School vs Boa Amponsem SHS vs Adisadel College

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Contest 9

Accra Academy vs University Practice SHS vs Bishop Herman College

Schools already through to the semi-finals

| School | Quarter-final result | Status |

| Prempeh College | 44 pts | ✅ Qualified |

| Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary| 47 pts | ✅ Qualified |

| St Augustine’s College| 47 pts | ✅ Qualified |

| Labone SHS | — | 🟢 Live |

| St Hubert Seminary SHS | — | 🟢 Live |

| Tamale SHS | — | 🟢 Live |

| Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS | — | Pending |

| St John’s School | — | Pending |

| Saviour SHS | — | Pending |

| PRESEC, Legon | — | Pending |

| Presby SHS, Bompata | — | Pending |

| Mfantsipim School | — | Pending |

| Amaniampong SHS | — | Pending |

| Chemu SHTS | — | Pending |

| Bright SHS | — | Pending |

| Achimota School | — | Pending |

| Boa Amponsem SHS | — | Pending |

| Adisadel College | — | Pending |

| Accra Academy | — | Pending |

| University Practice SHS | — | Pending |

| Bishop Herman College | — | Pending |

How the Quarter-finals work

The 27 schools remaining after the One-eighth Stage have been divided into nine three-school contests. The winner of each contest advances to the semi-finals.

The six semi-final places available across the first two days and the final three contests on Tuesday will determine the final line-up for the next stage.