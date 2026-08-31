Xenophobia: Nigeria follows Ghana’s footsteps, reports South Africa to AU

Nigeria has followed Ghana’s footsteps by formally reporting recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Africans and other nationals in South Africa to the African Union (AU), calling for urgent collective action.

Nigeria has reported xenophobic attacks in South Africa to the AU, following Ghana’s earlier move.

Tinubu wants the issue discussed at the AU’s January 2027 summit.

Ghana had petitioned the AU in May, calling for investigations and stronger action.

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President Bola Tinubu raised the matter through Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented him at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly in Luanda, Angola, on August 30, 2026.

President Tinubu called on African leaders to place the issue on the agenda of the AU’s 40th Ordinary Session scheduled for January 2027 for consideration and appropriate action.

“Nigeria wishes to express its concern over the recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Africans and other nationals in South Africa,” he said.

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African Union

He acknowledged South Africa’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws but stressed that the attacks undermine African unity and peaceful coexistence.

“While recognising South Africa’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws and acknowledging its contributions to the continent, Nigeria stresses that such attacks undermine African solidarity, unity and peaceful coexistence, and require urgent collective attention,” President Tinubu said.

Also Read: Ghanaian man evacuated from South Africa dies upon arrival at Accra international Airport

Ghana had earlier petitioned the AU

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Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, South African female activist Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee and Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Nigeria’s latest intervention follows Ghana’s diplomatic action in May 2026, when the government formally petitioned the AU to discuss recurring xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa.

In a diplomatic communication dated May 6, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa called for the issue to be discussed at the AU’s June summit.

Ghana also proposed a fact-finding mission to investigate the root causes of xenophobic violence and recommend appropriate interventions.

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The government further called for stronger AU monitoring and dialogue and reconciliation initiatives to promote tolerance and renewed commitment to Pan-African unity.

Ramaphosa acknowledged concerns

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

The diplomatic pressure on South Africa has come amid renewed concerns over attacks against African nationals in the country.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa previously described the situation as a source of deep shame for the country, acknowledging concerns over xenophobic incidents involving African nationals.

Also Read: Ghana to pursue legal and diplomatic compensation for citizens affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa

His comments came as Ghana and other African countries raised concerns about the treatment and safety of their citizens living in South Africa.

Nigeria calls for urgent action

President Bola Tinubu.

Following Ghana’s earlier intervention, President Tinubu has now called for the matter to be formally considered at the AU’s next ordinary summit.

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“It is on this note that Nigeria calls on this august Assembly to place the matter on the agenda of the upcoming 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly, scheduled for January 2027, for consideration and appropriate action,” he declared.