WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers: Ampem Darkoa stun Edo Queens as USFA reach semi-finals

Ampem Darkoa beat Edo Queens 2-1 to top Group B, while USFA thrashed ASKO de Kara 5-0 to reach the WAFU B semi-finals.

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies staged a comeback to beat Edo Queens 2-1 and finish top of Group B, while hosts USFA secured a 5-0 win over ASKO de Kara to complete an unbeaten group stage in the WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Ouagadougou.

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The results confirmed the semi-final pairings, with USFA facing Edo Queens and Ampem Darkoa taking on FC Dynamique.

Ampem Darkoa’s comeback was the standout result of Sunday’s action, ending Edo Queens’ perfect run and handing the Ghanaian champions three wins from three matches.

Edo Queens took the lead after 11 minutes through Doosuur Anastasia, but Ampem Darkoa responded shortly after the break before completing the comeback with 12 minutes remaining.

A dangerous free-kick from Milot Abena Pokuaa caused confusion in the Edo Queens penalty area and led to an own goal that decided the match.

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Ampem Darkoa finished the group stage with seven goals scored and just one conceded, underlining their strong defensive record.

USFA cruise into semi-finals

USFA cruise into semi-finals | Photo via CAF

Hosts USFA sent a strong warning to their rivals with a commanding 5-0 victory over ASKO de Kara at the 4th August Sports Stadium.

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Deborah Guira and Comfort Yeboah scored twice each, while captain Dielawalea Stephanie Sow also found the net.

The result saw USFA complete the group stage unbeaten and without conceding a goal, scoring eight times in three matches.

ASKO de Kara needed only a draw to progress after their earlier goalless draw against FC Dynamique, but the heavy defeat opened the door for the Benin side to advance as Group A runners-up.

FC Dynamique progressed despite collecting just one point and failing to score in their two group matches.

Despite their defeat, Edo Queens remain one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacking sides.

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The Nigerian champions scored 11 goals in three group matches, the highest tally in the competition so far.

Their semi-final against the unbeaten USFA will therefore provide an intriguing battle between the tournament’s strongest attack and one of its best defences.

Edo Queens had opened their campaign with a 7-0 win over AS Garde Nationale before beating ASEC Mimosas 3-1, but their defeat to Ampem Darkoa cost them top spot.

In the other Group B game, ASEC Mimosas ended their campaign with a 5-0 win over AS Garde Nationale.

The race for the tournament’s top scorer award remains tight, with Esther Moses and Doosuur Anastasia of Edo Queens both on three goals.

They are joined at the top by Tatiana Kayaba of ASEC Mimosas, who scored a hat-trick in her side’s final group game.

With ASEC eliminated, Moses and Anastasia will have another chance to increase their tally when Edo Queens face USFA in the semi-final.

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The first semi-final will see USFA face Edo Queens, with the hosts relying on their impressive defensive record against Edo Queens’ potent attack.

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In the other last-four clash, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will face FC Dynamique.

Ampem Darkoa enter the semi-finals as the only team to win all three of their group matches, while FC Dynamique are still searching for their first goal of the tournament.