Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus returns as Semenyo, Issahaku provide assists

Mohammed Kudus returned from injury while Antoine Semenyo and Fatawu Issahaku provided assists as Ghanaian players impressed for their clubs abroad.

Ghanaian stars were on show across Europe this weekend, with Mohammed Kudus making his long-awaited comeback and Antoine Semenyo continuing his fine start to the season at Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The weekend's European club action saw several Black Stars leave their mark, from a hat-trick in Serbia to a maiden Bundesliga appearance in Germany.

MUST READ: Top 10 teams with the easiest Champions League fixtures

Kudus back from seven-month injury layoff

Kudus makes long-awaited return from injury as Tottenham suffers historic defeat

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mohammed Kudus returned from a seven-month injury absence to feature for Tottenham Hotspur, though Spurs suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United. His comeback will be welcome news for Ghana fans who have watched the midfielder sidelined for much of the year.

Semenyo sets up Haaland in the City route

Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award | Photo via SkySports

Antoine Semenyo played the full 90 minutes for Manchester City in their 4-1 demolition of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and it was his cross that Erling Haaland headed home for the opener in the 17th minute. Semenyo was a constant threat down the left throughout the game.

READ ALSO: Messi beats Ronaldo to new free kick record as Inter Miami scores 7 against CF Montréal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karikari's hat-trick in Serbia

Kwaku Karikari

Kwaku Karikari came off the bench to score a hat-trick and add an assist as Železničar Pančevo thrashed Radnik 5-1 in the Serbian league — arguably the standout individual performance of the weekend among the Ghanaian contingent.

Mensah shines on Köln's debut

Gideon Mensah

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gideon Mensah made a successful debut in the Bundesliga, starting at left-back as FC Köln narrowly defeated TSG Hoffenheim 3-2 in a thrilling five-goal match. The 28-year-old, who joined as a free agent from Auxerre in the summer, was rated among Köln's best performers on the day.

More across the continent

Elsewhere, Joseph Opoku scored his second goal for Swansea City in a 3-0 win over Derby County, while Fatawu Issahaku registered an assist for Ipswich Town despite a 5-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Samuel Owusu was on target for Maccabi Petah Tikva in a 2-1 win over Sakhnin in the Israeli top flight, and Inaki Williams provided an assist as Athletic Club claimed their first La Liga win of the season, beating Celta Vigo 2-0.

In Romania, Carl Davordzie assisted Sepsi's winning goal in a 1-0 victory over FC Argeș, while Prince Owusu set up a goal in Dunajská Streda's 6-1 win over Skalica in Slovakia.