Advertisement

Messi beats Ronaldo to new free kick record as Inter Miami scores 7 against CF Montréal

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:27 - 30 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi scored two direct free-kicks in Inter Miami’s 7-1 win over CF Montréal, taking his career tally of two-free-kick games to four.
Advertisement

  • Lionel Messi scored two direct free-kicks in Inter Miami’s 7-1 win over CF Montréal.

  • It was the fourth time Messi has scored twice from free-kicks in the same match.

  • The feat had previously been achieved three times by Messi with Barcelona, not Argentina.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi has once again underlined his status as one of football’s greatest free-kick specialists after scoring two direct free-kick goals in the same match for Inter Miami in their 7-1 victory over CF Montréal.

READ ALSO: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh makes long-awaited return after more than 3 years out

The 39-year-old scored four goals and provided an assist as Inter Miami recorded the biggest win in the club’s history on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Two of his four goals came from free-kicks.

Advertisement

The performance also marked Messi’s 4th career game with two direct free-kick goals. Messi has now achieved the remarkable feat of scoring two direct free-kicks in one match four times in his senior career, three times with Barcelona and once with Inter Miami.

According to statistics from the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), Saturday’s performance was Messi’s fourth time recording such a milestone, following three occasions with Barcelona.

READ ALSO: UCL 2026/27 draw full list: Arsenal face Real Madrid, PSG get Barcelona and Man City in blockbuster ties

Messi first scored twice from direct free-kicks in the same game against Sevilla in the 2015 UEFA Super Cup, when Barcelona won 5-4. He found the net in the 7th and 16th minutes.

Advertisement
Messi first scored twice from direct free-kicks in the same game against Sevilla in the 2015 UEFA Super Cup
Messi first scored twice from direct free-kicks in the same game against Sevilla in the 2015 UEFA Super Cup

Three years later, he repeated the feat against Espanyol in a 4-0 La Liga victory, scoring two free-kicks. Messi did it for a third time against Celta Vigo in November 2019, scoring two free-kicks as part of a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 4-1 win. 

Almost seven years after his last two-free-kick game, Messi produced another set-piece masterclass against Montréal. Inter Miami took the lead before Montréal equalised, but Messi restored the advantage in the 40th minute with a free-kick from the right side.

He then scored again in the second half before completing his four-goal haul later in the game. The result ended a five-match winless run for Inter Miami, while Messi recorded his first four-goal performance in MLS.

READ ALSO: 10 famous athletes who own teams: LeBron, Brady & more

Advertisement

The recent performance also moved Messi further up the all-time free-kick scoring charts. His two goals against Montréal took his career total to 74 direct free-kick goals.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Female convict alleges NACOC officials tip off drug dealers before raids
News
30.08.2026
Female convict alleges NACOC officials tip off drug dealers before raids
Man accuses Tamale Hospital of medical neglect after dumsor leads to brother's death
News
30.08.2026
Man accuses Tamale Hospital of medical neglect after dumsor leads to brother's death
Power outage: Areas in Tema, Eastern, Western to be affected as ECG shares 7 day schedule
News
30.08.2026
Power outage: Areas in Accra, Tema, Eastern, Western to be affected as ECG shares 7 day schedule
ECG Power outage schedule for August 31
News
30.08.2026
ECG Power outage schedule for August 31
Lionel Messi
Sports
30.08.2026
Messi beats Ronaldo to new free kick record as Inter Miami scores 7 against CF Montréal
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin (left) and Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi.
News
30.08.2026
Afenyo-Markin not evading service on Sammy Gyamfi; he has been served - Lawyers