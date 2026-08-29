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Black Sherif announces new project ‘Sun Sherif’ for September 4

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:19 - 29 August 2026
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Ghanaian music star Black Sherif
Ghanaian star Black Sherif announces his upcoming project 'Sun Sherif', set for release on September 4, 2026. Read the details on what to expect.
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  • Black Sherif has announced a new project, Sun Sherif, set for release on September 4, 2026.

  • The award-winning musician shared the announcement on X, revealing the project’s title and release date.

  • Details about the tracklist and possible collaborations are yet to be announced, but fans are already anticipating the new project.

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Ghanaian musician Black Sherif is set to return with a new music project titled Sun Sherif, scheduled for release on September 4, 2026.

The award-winning musician announced the project on X, sharing the title and release date with his fans.

The announcement has sparked anticipation among fans who have been waiting for new music from the Kumasi-born artiste.

READ ALSO: Black Sherif's former manager sues Police for GH¢5m - Here’s why

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Sun Sherif will mark Black Sherif’s latest musical offering as he continues to build on his growing reputation as one of Ghana’s most prominent contemporary artistes.

The musician has carved a niche for himself with his distinctive blend of highlife, hip-hop, reggae and Afrobeats influences, while using his music to explore themes around life, struggle, ambition and personal experiences.

Although details about the new project, including its tracklist and possible collaborations, have not yet been announced, the September 4 release date gives fans a clear date to look forward to.

READ ALSO: KiDi confident of winning TGMA Artist of the Year again: ‘I can and I will’

Black Sherif’s announcement also comes as the artiste continues to maintain a strong presence both in Ghana and on the international music scene.

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Fans will be watching closely to see what the new Sun Sherif project has in store when it arrives on September 4.

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