FDA storms Makola, arrests traders over viral cigarette-shaped toffees

Ghana's FDA has stormed Makola Market, arresting traders over viral cigarette-shaped toffees amid concerns over children's safety and public health.

FDA personnel arrested traders at Makola Market for selling viral cigarette-shaped toffees.

The action has sparked questions about how the products entered Ghana and who supplied or distributed them.

Traders have protested the arrests, while concerns remain over the cigarette-like design and its appeal to children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has stormed Makola Market and arrested traders found selling the viral cigarette-shaped toffees, following growing concerns over the sale of food products designed to resemble tobacco items.

The enforcement action comes after videos and images of the cigarette-themed candies circulated widely on social media, sparking public concern over their availability and potential appeal to children.

One of the traders arrested during the exercise expressed frustration over the FDA’s action, comparing the arrests to the treatment of serious criminal activities.

“This is pathetic. We’re being arrested for selling toffees as though we were dealing in cocaine,” the trader said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials from the FDA have stormed the Makola Market to arrest traders found selling the viral cigarette-themed toffees.



[🎥: AdomTV] pic.twitter.com/Z5BaOmqAwz — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 29, 2026

The development has also raised questions about how the products entered Ghana’s market and reached major trading centres such as Makola.

Beyond the traders selling the products, concerns have been raised over the need to trace the entire supply chain, including the suppliers, distributors and importers responsible for bringing the cigarette-shaped toffees into circulation.

The products have attracted particular attention because of their cigarette-like appearance, with critics arguing that their design could make tobacco use appear appealing or familiar to children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consumers have meanwhile been encouraged to exercise caution and report suspected unregistered or unsafe food products to the FDA.

The enforcement at Makola is expected to intensify scrutiny of the products and the channels through which they entered the Ghanaian market.