Afenyo-Markin not evading service on Sammy Gyamfi; he has been served - Lawyers

Lawyers for Alexander Afenyo-Markin insist Sammy Gyamfi has been validly served with the defamation writ after his lawyers initially accepted the court process.

Afenyo-Markin’s lawyers say Sammy Gyamfi has already been validly served with the defamation writ.

They say Gyamfi’s lawyers initially authorised them to accept the writ before allegedly returning it to the court registry.

The suit follows Gyamfi’s description of Afenyo-Markin as an “extortionist”.

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Lawyers for Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin have rejected claims that their client is avoiding service of a defamation writ on Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The lawyers, Dehyena Chambers, say the writ has already been served through Mr Gyamfi’s lawyers, Ayine & Partners, and that the legal process was properly followed.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

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The clarification comes after questions emerged on social media over whether Mr Gyamfi had been formally served with the lawsuit filed against him by Mr Afenyo-Markin.

According to a statement issued by Dehyena Chambers on Saturday, August 29, 2026, the writ was filed at the Accra High Court on August 24.

Two days later, on August 26, Ayine & Partners reportedly wrote to the Registrar of the High Court, saying the firm had Mr Gyamfi’s “express instructions and authority” to accept service of the writ on his behalf.

Based on that written instruction, the lawyers said, a court bailiff served the writ on the law firm.

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“On 26th August 2026, an Accra-based law firm by name Ayine & Partners per a supposed lawyer name Seth Nyaaba Esq. wrote to the Registrar of the High Court informing him that the law firm had Mr Sammy Gyamfi's "express instructions and authority to accept service of the writ on his behalf. It was with this understanding that a bailiff from the registry of the court duly served the Writ on the firm,” it said.

According to Afenyo-Markin's lawyers, the writ was later returned

Dehyena Chambers said the situation changed the following day. According to the lawyers of Sammy Gyamfi, Ayine & Partners returned the writ to the court registry on August 27, saying their client had changed his mind about allowing the firm to accept service.

The lawyers further claimed that when the court bailiff later attempted to serve Mr Gyamfi personally at his office, he refused to accept the document.

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The statement added that Mr Gyamfi allegedly instructed security personnel to remove the bailiff from the building.

The lawyers maintain that the plaintiff cannot be accused of avoiding service because, under civil procedure, the court registry is responsible for serving the defendant once the writ has been issued.

“It is fundamentally clear under Ghanaian civil law practice that it is a Plaintiff who causes a writ to be issued and instantly receives a copy from the registry when same is filed. The registry then carries the duty to serve the Defendant with his copy of the writ. It therefore cannot be the Plaintiff who is avoiding service of the writ on the Defendant as alleged on social media,“ it said.

The lawyers therefore stated:

In any event, under Order 7, rule 12(2) of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2004 C. I. 47 a writ is duly served once it is delivered to a lawyer who has undertaken in writing to accept service on behalf of a client. Accordingly, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi has been validly served.

On that basis, they say Mr Gyamfi already has knowledge of the case and must take the next legal steps required of a defendant.

“Whatever be the situation, once his solicitors accepted the writ, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi is fixed with Knowledge of the writ against him and is required by law to file his appearance and defence to the suit before the Court,” the statement said.

How the dispute started

The writ stems from a public disagreement between Afenyo-Markin and Sammy Gyamfi over Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme and reported losses associated with the programme.

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