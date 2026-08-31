Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for August 31

The Ghana cedi has weakened against the US dollar but strengthened against the pound sterling and euro in the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rates published for Monday, 31 August 2026.

The cedi weakened against the US dollar, with the dollar’s selling rate rising from GH¢11.2241 to GH¢11.2556.

The local currency strengthened against the pound and euro, whose selling rates fell to GH¢15.2390 and GH¢13.0415 respectively.

The latest BoG rates are based on average interbank rates at the close of business on Friday, 28 August 2026.

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The latest daily exchange rates, based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks at the close of business on Friday, 28 August, show the US dollar trading at a buying rate of GH¢11.2444 and a selling rate of GH¢11.2556.

The pound sterling is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢15.2226 and a selling rate of GH¢15.2390, while the euro is trading at GH¢13.0286 for buying and GH¢13.0415 for selling.

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Compared with the previous rates for Friday, 28 August, the cedi has lost value against the dollar but gained against both the pound and euro.

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The dollar's buying rate has increased from GH¢11.2129 on Friday to GH¢11.2444, while the selling rate has risen from GH¢11.2241 to GH¢11.2556.

This represents an increase of GH¢0.0315 in both the buying and selling rates, indicating a depreciation of the cedi against the US currency.

The pound, however, has moved lower. Its buying rate has fallen from GH¢15.2383 on Friday to GH¢15.2226, while the selling rate has declined from GH¢15.2547 to GH¢15.2390.

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The euro has also recorded a decline, with its buying rate dropping from GH¢13.0644 to GH¢13.0286. Its selling rate has fallen from GH¢13.0762 to GH¢13.0415.

Euro [MoroccoWorldNews]

The latest movement in the cedi comes as the US dollar remains relatively strong on international markets, with investors closely monitoring developments around US monetary policy.

The dollar had been trading near a one-week high as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

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Inflation in the United States has remained above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, with market participants pricing in at least one 25 basis point interest rate hike this year. Expectations around US interest rates have helped support the dollar against major currencies.

For Ghanaian businesses and consumers, movements in major currencies can affect the cost of imported goods, international payments, travel and other foreign exchange transactions.