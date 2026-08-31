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Cigarette-shaped candy: FDA arrests key suspect, offers reward to persons who expose importers

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:30 - 31 August 2026
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FDA arrests key suspect, offers reward to persons who expose importers of cigarette-shaped lollipops
The FDA has seized unregistered Cigarette Rod Lollipop in Accra and is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those behind its importation and distribution.
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  • The FDA is offering a reward for credible information leading to the arrest of persons behind the importation and distribution of Cigarette Rod Lollipop.

  • The Authority, working with National Security, has seized the unregistered candy and arrested a key suspect in Accra.

  • The FDA has warned the public not to purchase or use the product and urged anyone with information to contact the Authority.

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The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has offered a reward for credible information leading to the arrest of persons behind the importation and distribution of Cigarette Rod Lollipop, an unregistered cigarette-shaped candy recently found on sale in Accra.

The FDA, in collaboration with National Security, seized quantities of the product during a crackdown in the Central Business District of Accra over the weekend.

According to the FDA, the key suspect at the centre of the sale has been arrested and placed in police custody as investigations continue into the importation, distribution and sale of the product.

READ ALSO: Accra ranked 18th among world’s top nightlife cities in 2026

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The Authority is now appealing to members of the public who may have information on the importer or other individuals involved in bringing the product into Ghana to come forward.

The FDA said, “Anyone with credible information leading to the arrest of the importer(s) or any other person(s) behind the importation and distribution of the Cigarette Rod Lollipop should contact the FDA through its official channels.”

It assured informants that their identities would be kept confidential and added that credible information leading to arrests would be “handsomely rewarded.”

The FDA said the Cigarette Rod Lollipop is not registered with the Authority, meaning its composition is currently unknown.

READ ALSO: Social media users raise alarm over cigarette-shaped candy, demand FDA action (Video)

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The Authority has consequently warned consumers against purchasing or using the product.

It also raised concerns about the candy’s cigarette-like appearance and the possibility of children being exposed to a product that resembles a tobacco product.

The FDA said such exposure could undermine the national campaign against smoking, which it has been leading.

READ ALSO: ‘Boys also need emotional presence’ – Kobby Kyei tells parents

The Authority has therefore advised anyone who has the product in stock to immediately contact the FDA or submit it to the nearest FDA office.

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Members of the public can also report persons selling the product or other suspected unregistered products by contacting the FDA on 055 111 2224 or 055 111 2225, or via fda@fda.gov.gh.

The FDA further reminded the public that Cigarette Rod Lollipop falls under the category of food and that selling an unregistered food product is an offence under Section 97(1) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).

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