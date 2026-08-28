Shatta Wale discloses he has a son named Jedidiah living in London (VIDEO)

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has revealed for the first time that he has a son who lives in London.

Shatta Wale has publicly revealed for the first time that he has a son, Jedidiah, living in London.

The dancehall star said the boy is between six and eight years old, although he appeared unsure of his exact age during the interview.

He also disclosed that Jedidiah’s mother occasionally visits Ghana and that they remain in regular communication concerning their son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The musician made the personal disclosure during an interview with broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on GHOne, where he was discussing his family and children.

Shatta Wale initially mentioned two of his known children, Majesty and Leandra, before casually revealing that he has another child.

He said;

Then I have a son in London

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Serwaa Amihere asked about the boy’s name, the musician identified him as Jedidiah.

Shatta Wale estimated that Jedidiah is between six and eight years old, although he appeared uncertain about his exact age during the conversation.

The revelation appeared to come spontaneously, as the musician had not previously spoken publicly about the child in detail.

Shatta Wale also suggested that he maintains a cordial relationship with Jedidiah’s mother and remains involved in communicating with them.

He explained;

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s his mother. She comes to Ghana. I talk to them

His comments provide the first public acknowledgement from the musician about Jedidiah, adding a new dimension to what has been publicly known about his family.