UPSA 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

Students seeking admission to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) can now check the indicative 2026 cut-off points for the university’s undergraduate and diploma programmes.

UPSA’s 2026 cut-off points range from aggregate 10 to 34.

LLB Law has the lowest cut-off at 10.

The full list covers 59 programmes.

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The latest list shows that admission aggregates vary significantly across programmes, with LLB Law recording the lowest cut-off of 10, followed by BSc Actuarial Science with an aggregate of 12. Several accounting, finance, business and technology programmes have cut-offs between 14 and 18, while a number of evening, distance and diploma programmes require higher aggregates.

The cut-off points provide prospective students with a useful guide when selecting programmes and assessing their chances of gaining admission. However, meeting a listed aggregate should not be treated as an automatic guarantee of admission, as applicants must also satisfy the relevant subject and entry requirements.

University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

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According to Ghana Uni Checker, the 2026 list covers 59 UPSA programmes across areas including Law, Business, Technology, Arts and Science. The aggregates are based on recent admission cycles and may change slightly depending on applicant numbers and demand.

UPSA is a public university in Legon, Accra. The institution began in 1965 as the Institute of Professional Studies and gained full university status in 2005. Its programmes are strongly focused on professional fields including accounting, finance, business, law, marketing and management.

For the 2026/2027 academic year, UPSA has invited applications for its undergraduate and diploma programmes, with admissions considered based on Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) requirements as well as the university’s own admission criteria.

Also Read: UCC announces admission deadline for 2026 WASSCE applicants

Below is the full list of UPSA 2026 cut-off points, organised by programme category.

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Law

Programme Cut-off Demand LLB Law 10 High

Business

Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Actuarial Science 12 High BBA Accounting 14 Medium BBA Banking and Finance 14 Medium BSc Accounting 14 Medium BSc Accounting and Finance 14 Medium BSc Auditing 14 Medium BSc Data Science and Analytics 14 Medium BSc Forensic Accounting 14 Medium BSc Investment Banking 14 Medium BBA Human Resource Management 16 Medium BBA Marketing 16 Medium BSc Banking and Finance 16 Medium BSc Business Economics 16 Medium BSc Digital Marketing 16 Medium BSc Project Management 16 Medium BSc Taxation 16 Medium BBA Business Administration 18 Medium BSc Entrepreneurship 18 Medium BSc Health Services Management 18 Medium BSc Human Resource Management 18 Medium BSc International Business 18 Medium BSc Logistics and Transport Management 18 Medium BSc Marketing 18 Medium BSc Procurement Management 18 Medium BSc Supply Chain Management 18 Medium BBA Insurance 20 Low BBA Sales Management 20 Low BSc Hospitality Management 20 Low BSc Insurance 20 Low BSc Maritime Studies 20 Low BSc Public Relations Management 20 Low BSc Real Estate Management 20 Low BSc Accounting (Evening) 22 Low BSc Banking and Finance (Evening) 22 Low BSc Business Administration (Evening) 22 Low BSc Office Management 22 Low BSc Tourism Management 22 Low BSc Marketing (Evening) 24 Low Diploma in Accounting 28 Low Diploma in Business Administration 28 Low BSc Banking & Finance (Evening) 30 Low Diploma in Management 30 Low Diploma in Marketing 30 Low Diploma in Public Relations 30 Low BSc Accounting (Distance) 32 Low BSc Business Administration (Distance) 32 Low BSc Procurement & Logistics (Distance) 34 Low

Technology

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Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Cyber Security 14 Medium BSc Software Engineering 14 Medium BSc Business Information Systems 16 Medium BSc Computing 16 Medium BSc Information Technology 16 Medium Diploma in Information Technology 28 Low

Arts

Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Economics 16 Medium BA Public Relations Management 18 Medium BA Communication Studies 20 Low BA Journalism 20 Low

Science