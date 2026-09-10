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UPSA 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:37 - 10 September 2026
UPSA 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
Students seeking admission to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) can now check the indicative 2026 cut-off points for the university’s undergraduate and diploma programmes.
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  • UPSA’s 2026 cut-off points range from aggregate 10 to 34.

  • LLB Law has the lowest cut-off at 10.

  • The full list covers 59 programmes.

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The latest list shows that admission aggregates vary significantly across programmes, with LLB Law recording the lowest cut-off of 10, followed by BSc Actuarial Science with an aggregate of 12. Several accounting, finance, business and technology programmes have cut-offs between 14 and 18, while a number of evening, distance and diploma programmes require higher aggregates.

The cut-off points provide prospective students with a useful guide when selecting programmes and assessing their chances of gaining admission. However, meeting a listed aggregate should not be treated as an automatic guarantee of admission, as applicants must also satisfy the relevant subject and entry requirements.

University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)
University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

Also Read: University of Ghana 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

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According to Ghana Uni Checker, the 2026 list covers 59 UPSA programmes across areas including Law, Business, Technology, Arts and Science. The aggregates are based on recent admission cycles and may change slightly depending on applicant numbers and demand.

UPSA is a public university in Legon, Accra. The institution began in 1965 as the Institute of Professional Studies and gained full university status in 2005. Its programmes are strongly focused on professional fields including accounting, finance, business, law, marketing and management.

For the 2026/2027 academic year, UPSA has invited applications for its undergraduate and diploma programmes, with admissions considered based on Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) requirements as well as the university’s own admission criteria.

Also Read: UCC announces admission deadline for 2026 WASSCE applicants

Below is the full list of UPSA 2026 cut-off points, organised by programme category.

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Law

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

LLB Law

10

High

Business

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Actuarial Science

12

High

BBA Accounting

14

Medium

BBA Banking and Finance

14

Medium

BSc Accounting

14

Medium

BSc Accounting and Finance

14

Medium

BSc Auditing

14

Medium

BSc Data Science and Analytics

14

Medium

BSc Forensic Accounting

14

Medium

BSc Investment Banking

14

Medium

BBA Human Resource Management

16

Medium

BBA Marketing

16

Medium

BSc Banking and Finance

16

Medium

BSc Business Economics

16

Medium

BSc Digital Marketing

16

Medium

BSc Project Management

16

Medium

BSc Taxation

16

Medium

BBA Business Administration

18

Medium

BSc Entrepreneurship

18

Medium

BSc Health Services Management

18

Medium

BSc Human Resource Management

18

Medium

BSc International Business

18

Medium

BSc Logistics and Transport Management

18

Medium

BSc Marketing

18

Medium

BSc Procurement Management

18

Medium

BSc Supply Chain Management

18

Medium

BBA Insurance

20

Low

BBA Sales Management

20

Low

BSc Hospitality Management

20

Low

BSc Insurance

20

Low

BSc Maritime Studies

20

Low

BSc Public Relations Management

20

Low

BSc Real Estate Management

20

Low

BSc Accounting (Evening)

22

Low

BSc Banking and Finance (Evening)

22

Low

BSc Business Administration (Evening)

22

Low

BSc Office Management

22

Low

BSc Tourism Management

22

Low

BSc Marketing (Evening)

24

Low

Diploma in Accounting

28

Low

Diploma in Business Administration

28

Low

BSc Banking & Finance (Evening)

30

Low

Diploma in Management

30

Low

Diploma in Marketing

30

Low

Diploma in Public Relations

30

Low

BSc Accounting (Distance)

32

Low

BSc Business Administration (Distance)

32

Low

BSc Procurement & Logistics (Distance)

34

Low

Technology

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Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Cyber Security

14

Medium

BSc Software Engineering

14

Medium

BSc Business Information Systems

16

Medium

BSc Computing

16

Medium

BSc Information Technology

16

Medium

Diploma in Information Technology

28

Low

Arts

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Economics

16

Medium

BA Public Relations Management

18

Medium

BA Communication Studies

20

Low

BA Journalism

20

Low

Science

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Information Technology Management

18

Medium

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