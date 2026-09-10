UPSA 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
UPSA’s 2026 cut-off points range from aggregate 10 to 34.
LLB Law has the lowest cut-off at 10.
The full list covers 59 programmes.
The latest list shows that admission aggregates vary significantly across programmes, with LLB Law recording the lowest cut-off of 10, followed by BSc Actuarial Science with an aggregate of 12. Several accounting, finance, business and technology programmes have cut-offs between 14 and 18, while a number of evening, distance and diploma programmes require higher aggregates.
The cut-off points provide prospective students with a useful guide when selecting programmes and assessing their chances of gaining admission. However, meeting a listed aggregate should not be treated as an automatic guarantee of admission, as applicants must also satisfy the relevant subject and entry requirements.
According to Ghana Uni Checker, the 2026 list covers 59 UPSA programmes across areas including Law, Business, Technology, Arts and Science. The aggregates are based on recent admission cycles and may change slightly depending on applicant numbers and demand.
UPSA is a public university in Legon, Accra. The institution began in 1965 as the Institute of Professional Studies and gained full university status in 2005. Its programmes are strongly focused on professional fields including accounting, finance, business, law, marketing and management.
For the 2026/2027 academic year, UPSA has invited applications for its undergraduate and diploma programmes, with admissions considered based on Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) requirements as well as the university’s own admission criteria.
Below is the full list of UPSA 2026 cut-off points, organised by programme category.
Law
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
LLB Law
10
High
Business
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Actuarial Science
12
High
BBA Accounting
14
Medium
BBA Banking and Finance
14
Medium
BSc Accounting
14
Medium
BSc Accounting and Finance
14
Medium
BSc Auditing
14
Medium
BSc Data Science and Analytics
14
Medium
BSc Forensic Accounting
14
Medium
BSc Investment Banking
14
Medium
BBA Human Resource Management
16
Medium
BBA Marketing
16
Medium
BSc Banking and Finance
16
Medium
BSc Business Economics
16
Medium
BSc Digital Marketing
16
Medium
BSc Project Management
16
Medium
BSc Taxation
16
Medium
BBA Business Administration
18
Medium
BSc Entrepreneurship
18
Medium
BSc Health Services Management
18
Medium
BSc Human Resource Management
18
Medium
BSc International Business
18
Medium
BSc Logistics and Transport Management
18
Medium
BSc Marketing
18
Medium
BSc Procurement Management
18
Medium
BSc Supply Chain Management
18
Medium
BBA Insurance
20
Low
BBA Sales Management
20
Low
BSc Hospitality Management
20
Low
BSc Insurance
20
Low
BSc Maritime Studies
20
Low
BSc Public Relations Management
20
Low
BSc Real Estate Management
20
Low
BSc Accounting (Evening)
22
Low
BSc Banking and Finance (Evening)
22
Low
BSc Business Administration (Evening)
22
Low
BSc Office Management
22
Low
BSc Tourism Management
22
Low
BSc Marketing (Evening)
24
Low
Diploma in Accounting
28
Low
Diploma in Business Administration
28
Low
BSc Banking & Finance (Evening)
30
Low
Diploma in Management
30
Low
Diploma in Marketing
30
Low
Diploma in Public Relations
30
Low
BSc Accounting (Distance)
32
Low
BSc Business Administration (Distance)
32
Low
BSc Procurement & Logistics (Distance)
34
Low
Technology
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Cyber Security
14
Medium
BSc Software Engineering
14
Medium
BSc Business Information Systems
16
Medium
BSc Computing
16
Medium
BSc Information Technology
16
Medium
Diploma in Information Technology
28
Low
Arts
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Economics
16
Medium
BA Public Relations Management
18
Medium
BA Communication Studies
20
Low
BA Journalism
20
Low
Science
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Information Technology Management
18
Medium
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