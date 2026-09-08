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UCC announces admission deadline for 2026 WASSCE applicants

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:03 - 08 September 2026
UCC announces admission deadline for 2026 WASSCE applicants
UCC has announced admission deadlines for 2026 WASSCE candidates.
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  • UCC says its application portal remains open for 2026 WASSCE candidates following the release of their results.

  • Applications for several health programmes close September 11, 2026.

  • Applications for other programmes close September 25, 2026, according to the notice.

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The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has announced that applicants who were awaiting the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results can now complete their admission applications for the 2026/2027 academic year.

In a notice dated September 6, 2026, the University said its application portal remains open until Friday, September 11, 2026, following the release of the 2026 WASSCE results.

Candidates who had already submitted their applications are being asked to log into the UCC application portal with their e-voucher details and confirm that their full names, WASSCE index number(s) and programme choices are correct.

READ ALSO: UCC cut-off points 2026: Check aggregate for Medicine, Nursing, Law and all programmes

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Applicants who have November/December WASSCE results but did not include them in their original applications can also add the results as a second sitting.

For candidates applying for the first time with 2026 WASSCE results, UCC said they should select the “Awaiting Results Application” option. The university will verify their results directly from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

READ ALSO: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

Those applying with 2025 or earlier WASSCE results, however, are required to select the WASSCE Application option and complete the results verification process.

The September 11 deadline applies to a number of health-related programmes, including Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB), Doctor of Optometry, Doctor of Pharmacy, Nursing, Midwifery, Dietetics, Medical Laboratory Science and Diagnostic Imaging Technology.

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Applicants seeking admission to other programmes have more time, with the application deadline set for Friday, September 25, 2026.

READ ALSO: 8 ways to sound confident in a meeting, even when you’re nervous

Meanwhile, candidates who applied earlier using existing WASSCE results have been encouraged to check their admission status through the university's admissions portal and print their admission letters where applicable.

UCC has also reminded applicants awaiting WASSCE results that they are allowed to apply by selecting the appropriate “Awaiting Results” option during the application process.

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