Baby dies after mother allegedly refused to breastfeed until husband bought her a car

A social media post by Ossai Ovie Success has sparked reactions over a couple’s alleged dispute surrounding a push gift.

The story took a tragic turn with the death of their newborn baby.

The mother allegedly demanded a car as a push gift and refused to breastfeed the baby until her husband agreed to buy one.

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A story shared by an X user Ossai Ovie Success about a young couple, a push gift and the death of their newborn baby has sparked reactions online.

Ossai narrated the story of a friend who had been married for four years without a child. Both he and his wife were reportedly under 28 when she finally became pregnant last year.

During the pregnancy, the wife had one request from her husband: she wanted a car as a push gift.

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She delivered the baby girl through Caesarean section last month after what was described as a long and tense delivery, which reportedly left her husband spending a significant amount of money.

Three days after the delivery, she asked about the car. When her husband told her he could not afford it at the time, she allegedly told him she would not breastfeed the baby until he bought it.

The situation became tense at the hospital, where nurses reportedly had to plead with her to feed the newborn.

Things allegedly became worse after they returned home. The husband would reportedly come back from work to find the baby crying alone, while the mother allegedly refused to breastfeed unless he pleaded with her.

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She later left home and spent two days at her mother's house. By then, the baby had reportedly become seriously ill.

The husband went to plead with her to return, but she allegedly refused until he agreed to buy the car.

She eventually returned home, but a few days later, the couple lost their baby girl.

Following the baby's death, the husband reportedly sent his wife away. She later returned with her mother to plead with him, but he allegedly had both women arrested.

Ossai ended the narration by expressing his disappointment over the situation.

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