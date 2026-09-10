Barosky hits studio with Appietus days after Ghana return; fans react

Ghanaian highlife musician Isaac Obeng Mensah, popularly known as Barosky, has been spotted in a studio session with legendary Ghanaian music producer Appietus, just days after returning to Ghana from the United Kingdom.

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Appietus shared a video of the veteran musician in the studio on Wednesday, September 9, showing the two singing together. The footage has since sparked reactions from fans, with many expressing excitement at seeing Barosky back in a familiar musical environment.

The studio appearance comes shortly after Barosky was repatriated to Ghana after he was found stranded and reportedly homeless on the streets of Manchester.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that the government fully funded his return and is providing psychosocial support and financial assistance to aid his reintegration into society.

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Barosky arrived in Accra on Monday night, September 7, following widespread concern over his condition after videos of him struggling on the streets of Manchester circulated online.

His plight prompted intervention from Ghana’s High Commission in the UK and renewed calls from members of the public for support. Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Sabah Zita Benson, subsequently travelled to Manchester to meet Barosky and members of the Ghanaian community.

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The latest studio video offers a different picture of the musician following the difficult circumstances that brought him into the public spotlight.

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Although Appietus has not disclosed what they were working on, the footage has fuelled speculation among fans about a possible musical collaboration.

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Barosky is known for his contributions to notable highlife recordings, including Kofi Nti’s “Rakia” and Ofori Amponsah’s “Otoolege”. He also trained as a sound engineer under Appietus earlier in his career.

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