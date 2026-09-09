Following a visit to border communities in Ghana’s Northern Region, Ambassador Frederik Landshöft paid a courtesy call on Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak. Image via facebook.com/GermanEmbassyAccra

Following a visit to border communities in Ghana’s Northern Region, Ambassador Frederik Landshöft paid a courtesy call on Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak. Image via facebook.com/GermanEmbassyAccra

Germany investing over €700m to security in northern Ghana – Ambassador Landshöft

Germany is contributing more than €700 million to security-related initiatives in northern Ghana, German Ambassador to Ghana Frederik Landshöft has disclosed.

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The funding supports a range of development, security and resilience-building interventions as Germany works with Ghana to address growing security threats across the Sahel.

Ambassador Landshöft made the disclosure in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, in which he expressed concern about the possible spillover of violent extremism from the Sahel into coastal West Africa.

“Germany is contributing more than 700 million euros when you talk about security in the north of Ghana,” Ambassador Landshöft said.

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Following a visit to border communities in Ghana’s Northern Region, Ambassador Frederik Landshöft paid a courtesy call on Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak. Image via facebook.com/GermanEmbassyAccra

He said Germany was closely monitoring the activities of Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and Islamic State in the Sahel, describing the region as a major centre of extremist terrorism.

“West Africa has become the worldwide center of terrorism, of Islamistic, extremistic terrorism, with JNIM and IS being active in the Sahel states,” he said.

According to Ambassador Landshöft, Ghana’s democratic stability makes the country an important partner for Germany in responding to the regional security challenge.

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“A country like Ghana is so important for us as a partner because it's a democratic, stable partner that is supportive of a multilateral rules-based order,” he said.

He explained that Germany’s security support covers development cooperation, military cooperation, police cooperation and stabilisation.

“The biggest chunk of that money and the most important part because this is about building resilience and creating opportunities for young people,” Ambassador Landshöft said.

He added that Germany was working to better coordinate its various interventions, while also encouraging stronger coordination among international partners operating in Ghana.

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Support for Ghana’s security agencies

A courtesy call with the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, by Ambassador Frederik Landshöft

Ambassador Landshöft said Germany has an extensive partnership with Ghana’s security agencies, particularly the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

“We have an excellent cooperation, and I'm very thankful that we have such a trustful partnership with the Ghanaian side,” he said.

Germany has provided GIS with bulletproof helmets and vests, built shelters at border posts and supplied motorcycles.

“We built a maintenance hub for GIS in Tamale for the vehicles they use, and we're providing motorcycles,” Ambassador Landshöft said.

Germany is also supporting the Ghana Armed Forces through training and infrastructure development.

Ambassador Landshöft cited the Signal School in Accra, where training on drones is being conducted, as well as a major maintenance facility being developed in Tamale for heavy military vehicles.

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He added that smaller maintenance facilities were being developed in Wa and Bolgatanga, while Germany had also provided dog kennel facilities in Wa and Accra.