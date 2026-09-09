Champions League Predictions: Arsenal vs Napoli, Barcelona vs Feyenoord & other games | Photo via Getty Images

Champions League Predictions: Arsenal vs Napoli, Barcelona vs Feyenoord & other games | Photo via Getty Images

Champions League Predictions: Arsenal vs Napoli, Barcelona vs Feyenoord & other games

The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with several high-profile fixtures taking place across Europe.

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Among the standout matches is Arsenal’s trip to Napoli, while Barcelona begins their campaign at home against Feyenoord. Liverpool face Atletico Madrid, Stuttgart take on Viking, and Paris Saint-Germain meet Slovan Bratislava.

Napoli vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal

Arsenal begin their European campaign on the road against Napoli after reaching last season’s Champions League final.

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The Gunners narrowly missed out on the trophy after losing on penalties to PSG, but their defensive record remains a major positive. Arsenal conceded just seven goals in 15 Champions League matches last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has also started the new campaign strongly, beating Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield before winning their opening three Premier League fixtures against Coventry, Aston Villa, and Chelsea.

Napoli, meanwhile, has endured a difficult start. After winning their opening league match, they suffered successive defeats against Como and Inter, including a match where they surrendered a two-goal advantage.

Prediction: Arsenal over 1.5 goals

Barcelona vs Feyenoord Prediction

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Lamine Yamal | Getty Images

Barcelona welcomes Feyenoord to Camp. Now looking to make a strong start to their Champions League campaign.

Hansi Flick’s team have been impressive domestically, winning all four of their La Liga matches while scoring 17 goals. Lamine Yamal was among the stars in their latest victory, scoring twice in the 5-0 win over Valencia.

Feyenoord remain unbeaten and have collected 11 points from five Eredivisie games, but Barcelona’s attacking quality makes the hosts favorites.

Prediction: Barcelona win & over 2.5 goals

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Stuttgart vs. Viking Prediction

Stuttgart

Stuttgart face Viking at home, hoping to begin their European campaign with victory.

The German side bounced back from a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich by beating Cologne 4-1 and should have enough quality to control the contest.

Viking, however, arrives with greater match fitness after playing extensively in Norway. Their form could make this a competitive encounter, but Stuttgart’s home advantage should prove decisive.

Prediction: Stuttgart win & over 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Julian Alvarez

Liverpool entertain Atletico Madrid at Anfield after an unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign.

Atletico have also collected seven points from four league matches, although their recent 3-0 defeat to Athletic Club raises questions about their defense.

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Both teams possess enough attacking quality to find the net.

Prediction: Both teams to score

PSG vs Slovan Bratislava

Ousmane Dembele

European champions PSG should have too much quality for Slovan Bratislava and are expected to dominate from the start.

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Prediction: PSG wins.

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 2025.jpg

Sporting CP and Galatasaray could produce an open encounter, with both teams capable of creating opportunities in the final third.