Apple foldable iPhone 18 event today: Expected price and specs

Apple CEO John Ternus is set to take the stage on Wednesday, September 9, for his first major iPhone launch event since succeeding Tim Cook as chief executive on September 1.

Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone under new CEO John Ternus.

The device is expected to cost more than $2,000.

Apple is also expected to introduce new iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple Watch updates.

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The event at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, is expected to centre on the company’s first foldable iPhone, marking one of the biggest design changes to the smartphone since the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017.

Ternus, who previously led Apple’s hardware engineering organisation, takes charge of the event as the company prepares to enter a foldable smartphone market already dominated by rivals including Samsung.

Also Read: Top 6 best waterproof smartphones you can buy in 2026

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple’s foldable iPhone will adopt a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range. The device is expected to cost more than $2,000, putting it firmly in the premium segment of the smartphone market.

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Expected image of Apple's foldable phone 'iPhone Fold, tentative name' slated for release in the second half of 2026. /Macrumors

For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at $1,899.99 in the US, while the higher-end Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at around $2,099.

The expected price would make Apple’s first foldable one of the company’s most expensive smartphones and reflect the complexity of producing a large foldable display in a thin device.

Gurman also expects Apple to introduce updated iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models at the event, with upgraded processors and camera improvements. Among the expected changes is a variable-aperture camera system that would give users greater control over how much light reaches the sensor.

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Apple significantly redesigned the Pro range with last year’s iPhone 17 generation, meaning major changes to the overall appearance are not expected this year.

The iPhone 17 Pro (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

The standard iPhone 18 is not expected to form part of the September launch. Apple is reportedly changing its usual release schedule, with the base iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air expected to arrive in spring 2027 instead.

Also Read: 10 Interesting Features of the iPhone 17 That Will Make You Question Everything

The staggered release would represent a departure from Apple’s traditional approach of unveiling its main iPhone range together in September. It could also help the company spread product sales more evenly across the year rather than concentrating them around the December quarter.

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Beyond the iPhone, Apple is expected to introduce new wearable devices, including the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. The updates are expected to focus largely on internal hardware improvements and new software features.

John Ternus announces new Apple products, including the MacBook Neo, in New York in March. Ternus started at Apple in 2001. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA

Apple is also facing stronger competition in the broader wearable market. Companies such as Oura have built a growing customer base around health-focused smart rings, while Samsung has also expanded its Galaxy Ring range, giving consumers more alternatives to traditional smartwatches.

The September 9 event is therefore significant not only because of the anticipated foldable iPhone, but also because it marks the beginning of a new era under Ternus. Apple is entering the foldable market years after Samsung and other rivals, but the company is betting that its approach to design, engineering and software integration can help it make a strong entrance.