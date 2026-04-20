Top 6 best waterproof smartphones you can buy in 2026

When shopping for a new smartphone, the Ingress Protection (IP) rating is one of the most important factors to consider. Dust and water can damage your device faster than you might think, and not all phones are built to handle such conditions.

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IP ratings consist of two digits; the first measures dust resistance, maxing out at 6 for full dustproofing, while the second measures water resistance, going as high as 9.

An IP68 rating, for instance, means the device is dustproof and can survive prolonged submersion beyond one metre.

An IPX9 rating indicates resistance to powerful, high-pressure water jets. Some phones carry both certifications to cover all bases. Here are the best waterproof smartphones available right now.

1. iPhone 17 Pro Max

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iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple has always built devices that can take a beating, and its flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max is no exception. Carrying an IP68 certification, this phone is both dustproof and waterproof, giving users peace of mind near pools or beaches.

Beyond durability, it packs a remarkable 48MP triple rear camera system alongside an 18MP front camera. The 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display delivers up to 3,000 nits of brightness with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The A19 Pro chipset powers everything under the hood, while the 4,823mAh battery offers up to 37 hours of video playback. At $1,199, it is a premium investment — but a well-protected one.

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2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra has generated enormous buzz, largely thanks to its new Privacy Display feature, a built-in privacy screen that limits viewing angles for sensitive content.

The quad-camera setup is breathtaking, led by a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscopic telephoto lens, a 10MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. Its IP68 rating, armour aluminium frame which shaves four grams off its predecessor and Horizon Lock video stabilisation make it one of the most well-rounded flagships available.

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The 5th-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite processor handles everything with ease, and the $1,079.99 price tag remains unchanged from last year, which is impressive given current market conditions.

3. Motorola Razr+

Motorola Razr+

The Motorola Razr+ is a stylish flip phone with an IP48 rating that keeps water damage worries at bay. Its striking appearance, available in vegan leather or vegan suede, is complemented by a 4-inch AMOLED cover screen that lets users check their calendar, play music, browse contacts, and catch up on news without even opening the device.

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Internally, a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s processor and Adreno 735 GPU ensure smooth, responsive performance. A reinforced titanium hinge improves durability, and the 4,000mAh battery lasts a full day while charging to full in just 45 minutes. Priced at $584.99, it is a capable and good-looking foldable.

4. Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro | Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Google's Pixel 10 Pro continues the brand's tradition of delivering outstanding Android experiences. Built with aluminium and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, it carries an IP68 rating for solid dust and water protection.

Its camera system featuring a 50MP main lens, a 48MP telephoto, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 42MP selfie shooter is among the finest on Android. The $949 device is also the first flagship Android phone to support Qi2 wireless charging.

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Its AI features have drawn widespread praise, including real-time voice translation, an AI-powered photo enhancement tool, and a unique music creation feature built into the Recorder app. The Google Tensor G5 chipset is slightly behind rival processors in raw power, but most users will barely notice.

5. Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Not every waterproof smartphone has to cost a fortune. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro proves that, priced at just $457.72. It carries a dual IP68/IP69 certification, meaning it can handle both prolonged water submersion and high-pressure jets.

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Military-grade MIL-STD-810H compliance and Gorilla Glass 7i further bolster its toughness. The 120Hz OLED display peaks at 4,500 nits of brightness, and the enormous 6,000mAh battery lasted over 30 hours in testing.

With 90-watt fast charging, a full top-up takes around 50 minutes. The camera and software assistant are underwhelming, and software support is limited to three years, but the overall durability package is hard to beat at this price.

6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE | Photo via Shutterstock

Rounding out the list is the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy S25 FE at $551.78, which still manages to carry an IP68 rating. The Exynos 2400 processor handles everyday tasks reliably, though it struggles with more demanding applications.

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