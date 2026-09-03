Advertisement

Jollof or fufu? German Ambassador reveals his favourite Ghanaian food

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:36 - 03 September 2026
German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft, has revealed his two favourite Ghanaian dishes, naming jollof and fufu with groundnut soup among the meals he enjoys most.
Advertisement

  • German Ambassador Frederik Landshöft names jollof and fufu as his favourite Ghanaian dishes.

  • He rates jollof 9/10 and fufu 8/10.

  • He urges visitors to explore beyond Accra.

Advertisement

Ambassador Landshöft, who assumed office in Ghana in 2025, said he has developed an appreciation for Ghana’s culture, countryside and people.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, he said jollof and fufu with groundnut soup are among the Ghanaian dishes he enjoys.

Also Read: Germany nears return of 4 colonial-era cultural objects to Ghana, Ambassador says

The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana’s Maxwell Nyagamago
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana’s Maxwell Nyagamago
Advertisement

“I brought my family and all of us love jollof and fufu, just on Sunday we've been eating fufu again.”

Asked which of the two dishes he preferred, the Ambassador said: “I think I really like fufu. I really like it with groundnut soup, but more often I eat jollof.”

Ambassador Landshöft also rated some popular Ghanaian dishes, with jollof receiving the highest score.

Also Read: ‘How do you measure what is worse?’ – German Ambassador explains abstention from UN slavery resolution

His ratings were:

  • Jollof rice: 9/10

  • Fufu: 8/10

  • Kosua ne Meko: 6/10

  • Banku: 5/10

Advertisement
Ghana Jollof
Ghana Jollof

Beyond food, Ambassador Landshöft shared his experience of Ghana and said visitors who want to fully appreciate the country should explore areas outside Accra.

“I think to really experience Ghana you have to go outside of Accra. Accra is a, is a capital, is a metropolitan, area like you have them all over the world. But if once you leave Accra, you really get to experience the country and you also see, you experience the complexity of Ghana's society.”

Also Read: German Ambassador backs President Mahama’s call for UN reforms

Overall, Ambassador Landshöft’s comments offer a glimpse into his personal experience of Ghana, from his appreciation of local cuisine.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Miss Ghana 2026 Rumzia Sule makes Africa’s Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists
Lifestyle
03.09.2026
Miss Ghana 2026 Rumzia Sule makes Africa’s Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists
Germany backs Ghana’s new 50% local cocoa processing policy
News
03.09.2026
Germany backs Ghana’s new 50% local cocoa processing policy
NSMQ 2026: PRESEC, Legon crushes St. John’s and Tamale SHS in thrilling battle to book Grand Finale spot
Entertainment
03.09.2026
NSMQ 2026: PRESEC, Legon crushes St. John’s and Tamale SHS in thrilling battle to book Grand Finale spot
Jollof or fufu? German Ambassador reveals his favourite Ghanaian food
Lifestyle
03.09.2026
Jollof or fufu? German Ambassador reveals his favourite Ghanaian food
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft
News
03.09.2026
‘How do you measure what is worse?’ – German Ambassador explains abstention from UN slavery resolution
Ambassador Frederik Landshöft presents President John Dramani Mahama with a catalogue documenting provenance research on four cultural objects from Kpando, including two war drums and two war horns.
News
03.09.2026
Germany nears return of 4 colonial-era cultural objects to Ghana, Ambassador says