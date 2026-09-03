Jollof or fufu? German Ambassador reveals his favourite Ghanaian food

The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft, has revealed his two favourite Ghanaian dishes, naming jollof and fufu with groundnut soup among the meals he enjoys most.

German Ambassador Frederik Landshöft names jollof and fufu as his favourite Ghanaian dishes.

He rates jollof 9/10 and fufu 8/10.

He urges visitors to explore beyond Accra.

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Ambassador Landshöft, who assumed office in Ghana in 2025, said he has developed an appreciation for Ghana’s culture, countryside and people.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, he said jollof and fufu with groundnut soup are among the Ghanaian dishes he enjoys.

The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana’s Maxwell Nyagamago

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“I brought my family and all of us love jollof and fufu, just on Sunday we've been eating fufu again.”

Asked which of the two dishes he preferred, the Ambassador said: “I think I really like fufu. I really like it with groundnut soup, but more often I eat jollof.”

Ambassador Landshöft also rated some popular Ghanaian dishes, with jollof receiving the highest score.

His ratings were: Jollof rice: 9/10

Fufu: 8/10

Kosua ne Meko: 6/10

Banku: 5/10

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Ghana Jollof

Beyond food, Ambassador Landshöft shared his experience of Ghana and said visitors who want to fully appreciate the country should explore areas outside Accra.

“I think to really experience Ghana you have to go outside of Accra. Accra is a, is a capital, is a metropolitan, area like you have them all over the world. But if once you leave Accra, you really get to experience the country and you also see, you experience the complexity of Ghana's society.”