Top 10 most unforgettable Ghanaian-International music collaborations

Ghanaian music has consistently found ways to cross borders, with artistes teaming up with some of the biggest names in American, British and Caribbean music.

Shatta Wale’s ‘ALREADY’ with Beyoncé and Major Lazer stands among Ghana’s most high-profile global collaborations, while Fuse ODG’s work with Sean Paul and Ed Sheeran delivered major UK chart success.

MOLIY’s ‘Shake It to the Max (FLY) Remix’ marked a major recent breakthrough, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 and demonstrating the growing international appeal of Ghanaian music.

Other notable cross-border records include Stonebwoy and Sean Paul’s ‘Most Original’, Sarkodie and Ace Hood’s ‘New Guy’, King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ remix and Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ remix with Burna Boy.

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From Beyoncé’s collaboration with Shatta Wale to Fuse ODG’s chart successes with Sean Paul and Ed Sheeran, these records have helped introduce Ghanaian sounds to audiences beyond Africa.

More recently, MOLIY’s Shake It to the Max (FLY) remix demonstrated the continued global potential of Ghanaian music, reaching major international charts and bringing together Ghanaian and Jamaican talent.

Here are some of the biggest international collaborations involving Ghanaian artistes.

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1. Beyoncé ft Shatta Wale & Major Lazer – ‘ALREADY’

Few Ghanaian international collaborations have generated as much attention as Shatta Wale’s appearance on Beyoncé’s ALREADY.

Released in 2019 as part of Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift album, the song brought the Ghanaian dancehall star together with the global superstar and American electronic music group Major Lazer.

The collaboration was particularly significant because The Lion King: The Gift was a major global project curated and executive produced by Beyoncé, featuring leading African and American artistes.

Shatta Wale’s inclusion alongside the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi and Yemi Alade placed a Ghanaian artiste on one of the most high-profile Africa-focused mainstream music projects of the period.

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The ALREADY video later became part of Beyoncé’s visual album Black Is King, giving the collaboration another international platform.

2. MOLIY & Silent Addy ft Shenseea & Skillibeng – ‘Shake It to the Max (FLY) Remix’

MOLIY’s Shake It to the Max became one of the strongest recent examples of a Ghanaian song crossing into the international mainstream.

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The remix brought together Ghanaian-American singer MOLIY and producer Silent Addy with Jamaican dancehall stars Shenseea and Skillibeng.

The record's international breakthrough was reflected in its chart performance. In May 2025, the remix reached No. 1 on Billboard’s US Afrobeats Songs chart, while also climbing the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts.

It later entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 91, giving the collaboration another major US chart milestone.

The song also performed strongly in the UK, reaching No. 25 on the UK Singles Chart during its international run.

3. Fuse ODG ft Sean Paul – ‘Dangerous Love’

Fuse ODG was one of the Ghanaian artistes who established a strong bridge between Ghanaian Afrobeats and the international mainstream during the 2010s.

His collaboration with Jamaican superstar Sean Paul on 'Dangerous Love' became one of his biggest international records.

Released in 2014, the song peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and spent 24 weeks on the chart.

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The song was also certified Platinum in the UK, further underlining its commercial performance.

4. Major Lazer ft Nyla & Fuse ODG – ‘Light It Up (Remix)’

Fuse ODG's international reach went beyond collaborations released under his own name.

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He joined Jamaican singer Nyla and Major Lazer on the remix of Light It Up, produced by the electronic music project led by Diplo.

The remix became a worldwide hit, reaching No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spending 16 weeks on the chart.

It also performed strongly across Europe and Oceania.

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5. Fuse ODG ft Ed Sheeran & Mugeez – ‘Boa Me’

The combination of Fuse ODG, Ed Sheeran and R2Bees' Mugeez created one of Ghana's most recognisable Ghana-UK musical collaborations.

Released in 2017, Boa Me was particularly notable for Ed Sheeran delivering part of his contribution in Twi.

The song reached No. 52 on the UK Singles Chart, spending six weeks on the chart.

The collaboration also formed part of a wider relationship between Fuse ODG and Sheeran, with the pair previously connected through Bibia Be Ye Ye, which appeared on Sheeran's era.

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6. Stonebwoy ft Sean Paul – ‘Most Original’

Stonebwoy continued Ghana's long-standing connection with Jamaica through his collaboration with Sean Paul on Most Original.

The song appeared on Stonebwoy's Epistles of Mama project and brought together two artistes with strong roots in reggae and dancehall.

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The official release credits Stonebwoy and Sean Paul as the performing artistes, with the song released in September 2018.

The collaboration was significant for Stonebwoy as he sought to strengthen his position within the international reggae and dancehall community.

7. Sarkodie ft Ace Hood – ‘New Guy’

Sarkodie took Ghanaian hip-hop into another international collaboration when he teamed up with American rapper Ace Hood on New Guy in 2015.

The song generated considerable attention in Ghana and internationally, particularly because Ace Hood was already an established name in American hip-hop.

The collaboration became one of Sarkodie's most discussed international records and formed part of the rapper's efforts to expand his reach beyond Africa.

8. Fuse ODG ft Wyclef Jean – ‘Antenna (Remix)’

Before Dangerous Love and Boa Me, Fuse ODG had already begun taking the Azonto sound outside Ghana.

The remix of Antenna featured Haitian-American rapper and producer Wyclef Jean.

Released in 2013, the collaboration was part of Fuse ODG's early push to introduce Ghanaian sounds to a wider international audience. The official release credits Fuse ODG and Wyclef Jean, with Killbeatz credited as producer.

The original Antenna itself was already a major UK success, reaching No. 7 on the UK Singles Chart and spending 21 weeks on the chart.

9. King Promise ft Sean Paul & Tiwa Savage – ‘Terminator’ Remix

King Promise's Terminator became one of Ghana's biggest Afrobeats records of the 2020s, and its international appeal was strengthened by multiple remixes.

The December 2023 version brought together King Promise, Nigerian star Tiwa Savage and Jamaican dancehall heavyweight Sean Paul.

The original song had already achieved strong international chart results, peaking at No. 8 on the UK Official Afrobeats Chart and spending 13 weeks on the chart.

The collaboration with Sean Paul and Tiwa Savage further positioned the song within the wider African and Caribbean music ecosystem.

10. Black Sherif ft Burna Boy – ‘Second Sermon (Remix)’

Not all major international collaborations involving Ghanaian artistes have come from Europe or America.

Black Sherif's collaboration with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy on the *Second Sermon* remix became an important Ghana-Nigeria crossover.

The official release came in 2021, with Black Sherif and Burna Boy both credited as performers.

The record helped expose Black Sherif's distinctive Ghanaian sound to Burna Boy's enormous continental and international audience.

The song has also accumulated more than 40 million Spotify streams according to available Spotify tracking data.

Honourable mention: KiDi ft Tyga – ‘Touch It’ Remix

KiDi's Touch It became a major Ghanaian hit before receiving an international remix featuring American rapper Tyga in 2022.

The original song reached No. 20 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, while the Tyga remix extended its international campaign.

The song also went on to inspire an Indian rendition with singer Tulsi Kumar, showing how far the record had travelled beyond Ghana.

From Shatta Wale appearing alongside Beyoncé to MOLIY taking Shake It to the Max into the Billboard Hot 100, Ghana's international collaborations have evolved considerably.

Fuse ODG's UK chart successes helped establish an early bridge between Ghanaian Afrobeats and the British mainstream, while Stonebwoy strengthened Ghana's connection with Jamaican dancehall.

More recent records from MOLIY, King Promise, Black Sherif and KiDi show that international collaborations are no longer limited to American or British stars. Ghanaian artistes are increasingly connecting with musicians from Nigeria, Jamaica, the US and other music markets.