Advertisement

Germany nears return of 4 colonial-era cultural objects to Ghana, Ambassador says

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:25 - 03 September 2026
Ambassador Frederik Landshöft presents President John Dramani Mahama with a catalogue documenting provenance research on four cultural objects from Kpando, including two war drums and two war horns.
Ambassador Frederik Landshöft presents President John Dramani Mahama with a catalogue documenting provenance research on four cultural objects from Kpando, including two war drums and two war horns.
Advertisement

The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft, has disclosed that Germany is working towards the return of cultural artefacts taken from Ghana during the colonial period.

Advertisement

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana’s Maxwell Nyagamago, Ambassador Landshöft said Germany’s participation in the Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice in June 2026 provided an opportunity to highlight ongoing efforts to return some of the artefacts.

We as Germany have been part of the conference in June, the Next Steps Conference, presenting that we are already very close to returning some of those artefacts from, from the colonial period.

Also Read: German Ambassador calls for integrated strategy to tackle climate-driven migration in Ghana

The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana’s Maxwell Nyagamago
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana’s Maxwell Nyagamago
Advertisement

He said Germany’s efforts extend beyond the return of cultural objects, noting that the country is also supporting the restoration of cultural sites in Ghana and efforts to preserve memories of the colonial period, slavery and the slave trade.

We are investing a lot of money to, to restore, renovate cultural sites, to, to have an active remembrance culture inside of Ghana when it comes to the colonial past, to slavery or slave trade, and one of the fields where we are most active is the return of those goods.

Also Read: German university leaders visit Ghana to deepen academic ties between both countries

Four cultural objects from Kpando

Ambassador Landshöft speaks at the High-Level Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice
Ambassador Landshöft speaks at the High-Level Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice
Advertisement

According to Ambassador Landshöft, four cultural objects from Kpando, comprising two war drums and two horns, have been the subject of provenance research to establish their history and identify the communities to which they belong.

At the conference, there was the symbolic gesture of handing over those four cultural goods. There were two war drums and two horns. So, some independent researchers looked into those objects: whom were they taken from? How did they come into German possession? Who are the ancestors of those from whom they were taken? Because if you want to return those goods, you don't want to return them to the wrong people.

At the June conference, Ambassador Landshöft presented President John Dramani Mahama with a catalogue documenting the results of provenance research into the four cultural objects from Kpando.

Also Read: German Ambassador backs President Mahama’s call for UN reforms

The objects form part of the heritage of the Dagadu rulers of Kpando and are linked to important moments in the community's history.

Advertisement

The provenance research has sought to establish how the objects came into German possession during the colonial period, while providing the information needed to support their possible return to Ghana.

Germany has also established a Contact Point for collections from the colonial context and created a national online database aimed at improving transparency around such collections.

The country has further launched structured dialogues on the return of cultural objects with countries including Tanzania and Cameroon.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Miss Ghana 2026 Rumzia Sule makes Africa’s Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists
Lifestyle
03.09.2026
Miss Ghana 2026 Rumzia Sule makes Africa’s Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists
Germany backs Ghana’s new 50% local cocoa processing policy
News
03.09.2026
Germany backs Ghana’s new 50% local cocoa processing policy
NSMQ 2026: PRESEC, Legon crushes St. John’s and Tamale SHS in thrilling battle to book Grand Finale spot
Entertainment
03.09.2026
NSMQ 2026: PRESEC, Legon crushes St. John’s and Tamale SHS in thrilling battle to book Grand Finale spot
Jollof or fufu? German Ambassador reveals his favourite Ghanaian food
Lifestyle
03.09.2026
Jollof or fufu? German Ambassador reveals his favourite Ghanaian food
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft
News
03.09.2026
‘How do you measure what is worse?’ – German Ambassador explains abstention from UN slavery resolution
Ambassador Frederik Landshöft presents President John Dramani Mahama with a catalogue documenting provenance research on four cultural objects from Kpando, including two war drums and two war horns.
News
03.09.2026
Germany nears return of 4 colonial-era cultural objects to Ghana, Ambassador says