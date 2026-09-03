‘How do you measure what is worse?’ – German Ambassador explains abstention from UN slavery resolution

How do you measure what is worse? I mean, both are very much two of the worst crimes ever committed against humankind, and it’s not possible to measure the harm that has been done. It’s also not possible to say, OK, this was worse or this was worse. And we told the Ghanaian government over and over again, change the title, put it into another frame, and then we can say yes, but we cannot say yes to a hierarchy of those things.