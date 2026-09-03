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‘How do you measure what is worse?’ – German Ambassador explains abstention from UN slavery resolution

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:25 - 03 September 2026
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft
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The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft, has explained Germany’s decision to abstain from a landmark United Nations resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade as the “gravest crime against humanity”.

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Ghana secured a landmark victory at the United Nations General Assembly on March 25, 2026, when 123 countries voted in favour of the resolution, three voted against it and 52 abstained.

The resolution recognises the transatlantic slave trade as the “gravest crime against humanity”.

While the overwhelming majority of the General Assembly supported the resolution, the voting pattern highlighted divisions among global powers over how the historical legacy of slavery should be addressed.

Also Read: Ghana makes Africa proud as the UN names slavery the gravest crime in history

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The United States, Israel and Argentina voted against the resolution, while the United Kingdom and all 27 European Union member states abstained.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana’s Maxwell Nyagamago, Ambassador Landshöft explained Germany’s position, pointing to the country’s own history and its approach to remembering past atrocities.

The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana’s Maxwell Nyagamago
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana’s Maxwell Nyagamago

Germany, has been part of two of the worst the crimes against humankind of all time, the slave trade, transatlantic slave trade, and the Holocaust.

Also Read: Ghana demands return of all looted artefacts in historic UN slavery resolution

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For me growing up as a German, the Holocaust is a very important thing, so when we grew up in school, we learned a lot about the Holocaust and how to make sure that something like this will never happen again.

He continued:

And this also comes to the point that remembrance culture and taking responsibility for the past is, I’d say, one of the key things that defines a German. What is impossible for us to say yes to is a hierarchy of those crimes, and the resolution was called the worst crime against humanity

Also Read: German Ambassador calls for integrated strategy to tackle climate-driven migration in Ghana

He added:

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How do you measure what is worse? I mean, both are very much two of the worst crimes ever committed against humankind, and it’s not possible to measure the harm that has been done. It’s also not possible to say, OK, this was worse or this was worse. And we told the Ghanaian government over and over again, change the title, put it into another frame, and then we can say yes, but we cannot say yes to a hierarchy of those things.

Ambassador Landshöft, however, commended President John Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for leading the initiative, while highlighting Germany’s support for Ghana’s broader reparatory justice agenda.

Also Read: German university leaders visit Ghana to deepen academic ties between both countries

The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft

He said:

Germany is very much in support of the agenda of the Ghanaian government, and again I would like to commend President Mahama and the Foreign Minister for taking the leadership on this very important.

He also pointed to Germany’s participation in Ghana’s Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice in June 2026 and ongoing discussions over the return of cultural artefacts.

He added:

We are investing a lot of money to, to restore, renovate cultural sites, to, to have an active remembrance culture inside of Ghana when it comes to the colonial past, to slavery or slave trade, and one of the fields where we are most active is the return of those goods.

Also Read: German Ambassador backs President Mahama’s call for UN reforms

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Germany’s support for Ghana’s reparatory justice agenda

Ambassador Frederik Landshöft presents President John Dramani Mahama with a catalogue documenting provenance research on four cultural objects from Kpando, including two war drums and two war horns.
Ambassador Frederik Landshöft presents President John Dramani Mahama with a catalogue documenting provenance research on four cultural objects from Kpando, including two war drums and two war horns.

Ambassador Landshöft said Germany’s engagement with Ghana extends beyond the issue of the UN resolution, noting that the country is supporting efforts to preserve sites connected to Ghana’s colonial history and facilitate the return of cultural artefacts.

He disclosed that processes are ongoing for the return of four cultural goods to Ghana as part of Germany’s commitment to addressing aspects of its colonial past.

The Ambassador’s comments come amid growing international discussions about historical responsibility, reparatory justice and the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.

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Also Read: 10 countries where university education is free or affordable in 2026

While Germany abstained from the UN resolution because of its objection to ranking one historical crime above another, Landshöft stressed that the decision should not be interpreted as a rejection of Ghana’s efforts to secure recognition and redress for the consequences of slavery and the slave trade.

Germany, he said, remains committed to working with Ghana on remembrance, cultural preservation and the return of cultural goods linked to the colonial period.

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