Full List: Top 10 hottest female African artists dominating music in 2026

African music continues to expand its global footprint in 2026, with female artists playing a major role in the continent’s growing influence.

Tyla leads the pack, following her Grammy win for Best African Music Performance and continued success with her global Amapiano-pop sound.

Tems, Ayra Starr and MOLIY continue to strengthen Africa’s global music presence through major releases, chart success and international collaborations.

Tiwa Savage, Gyakie, Zuchu, Uncle Waffles, Yemi Alade and Qing Madi round out the list, reflecting the growing influence and diversity of female African music talent.

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From Afrobeats and Amapiano to Bongo Flava and Afro-R&B, artists from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Tanzania have remained prominent through new releases, international collaborations, major awards and strong streaming activity.

Rather than ranking the artists solely on popularity, this list considers **2026 releases, major international recognition, chart performance, collaborations, cultural influence and momentum during the year so far**.

Here are our 10 hottest female African artists of 2026 so far.

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1. Tyla – South Africa

Tyla remains one of Africa’s biggest global music exports.

The South African star began 2026 with another major international achievement, winning the 2026 Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for PUSH 2 START. She previously won the same category in 2024 for 'Water', making her a two-time winner.

Her 2026 momentum continued with the release of her second album, A POP, which was announced as a 14-track project featuring songs including CHANEL and her collaboration with Zara Larsson, SHE DID IT AGAIN.

Tyla at the Grammy Awards

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2. Ayra Starr – Nigeria

Ayra Starr has continued to strengthen her position as one of Afrobeats’ leading young stars.

Her 2026 campaign received a major boost with the release of Starrgirl, a 16-track project released in August. The album includes songs such as Amazing featuring kwn and Heaven Baby featuring ZAYN.

She also earned a 2026 Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance alongside Wizkid for Gimme Dat.

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Ayra Starr performs 'Last Heartbreak Song' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

3. Tems – Nigeria

Tems remains one of Africa's most internationally recognised female artists, even without relying on a heavy release schedule.

The Nigerian singer has already established herself as a Grammy-winning artist, with two Grammy victories and eight nominations to her name. Her 2025 Grammy win for Love Me JeJe cemented her position among the continent's most decorated contemporary female acts.

In 2026, her international profile has remained strong, including a headline appearance at Bristol's Forwards Festival alongside Little Simz.

Tems at the 2023 TIME100 Next Event [Redcarpetawards]

4. MOLIY – Ghana

MOLIY has arguably been one of Ghana's strongest female crossover stories in recent years.

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Her breakthrough Shake It To The Max (FLY) became a global hit, with Billboard Africa reporting that the record surpassed one billion streams and spent 22 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

She also entered 2026 with growing international visibility, including Billboard Africa coverage and collaborations with artists such as Tyla. Her 2026 work has included PARTYGYAL, while her Tyla collaboration Body Go further strengthened her international profile.

Moliy

5. Zuchu – Tanzania

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Zuchu continues to be one of East Africa's most visible female music stars.

Her Peace and Money album features collaborations with artists including Yemi Alade, Spyro, Majeeed and Diamond Platnumz.

Her songs have also continued to appear prominently on Tanzanian digital charts. As of September 1, 2026, Uhakika was at No. 5 on Apple Music Tanzania and No. 24 on Shazam Tanzania, while several other Zuchu songs were appearing on YouTube's Tanzanian rankings.

Zuchu

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6. Uncle Waffles – Eswatini/South Africa

Uncle Waffles has become one of the most recognisable figures associated with the international rise of Amapiano.

The Swazi-born, South Africa-based DJ and producer released the six-track 4 DA STREETS! project in May 2026, featuring collaborations with Royal MusiQ, DJ Lag, Zee Nxumalo and others.

She has remained active throughout the year, releasing and appearing on several Amapiano records, including 2 Spin Jikeleza in August and Lwetse 2.0.

Uncle Waffles – South Africa

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7. Yemi Alade – Nigeria

Yemi Alade's longevity continues to work in her favour.

The Nigerian star has remained active in 2026 with a string of releases, including Don't Be Shy, Yemi Mi Lova, Freedom and her August collaboration with Don Jazzy, Ala Bekee.

Her career also includes a previous Grammy nomination for Tomorrow in the Best African Music Performance category.

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Yemi Alade

8. Qing Madi – Nigeria

Qing Madi is among the younger artists making a strong case for the next generation of African female stars.

In May 2026, she released Barely Legal, a seven-track project featuring collaborations with artists including Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Victony, BNXN and Zinoleesky.

She has also released additional 2026 singles, including Pepper Me, Working II and Despite (We Rise Up).

Qing Madi – Nigeria

9. Tiwa Savage- Nigeria

The Nigerian superstar remains one of Africa’s most influential female artists, combining her established international profile with continued releases, collaborations and performances in 2026. Her longevity and ability to remain relevant across Afrobeats and global pop make her a strong addition.

Tiwa Savage

10. Gyakie- Ghana

The Ghanaian singer earns a place for her continued presence in the Afropop space, with new music and collaborations keeping her connected to Ghana’s growing international music audience. Her distinctive vocal style and consistent fanbase also strengthen her case among Africa’s leading female acts.

Gyakie

The 2026 landscape shows just how broad African women's influence has become.

Tyla continues to push Amapiano into global pop, Tems maintains her Grammy-backed international status, Ayra Starr is strengthening her position as an Afrobeats export, while MOLIY represents Ghana's growing crossover potential.

East Africa is also well represented through Zuchu, while Uncle Waffles continues to demonstrate that African female music influence extends beyond vocal performance into DJing, production and dance culture.