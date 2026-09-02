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Transport unions divided as TUAG rejects GPRTU’s proposed transport fare hike

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:19 - 02 September 2026
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Transport unions divided as TUAG rejects GPRTU’s proposed transport fare hike
Transport Users Advocacy Ghana (TUAG) has rejected the Ghana Private Road Transport Union’s (GPRTU) threat to increase transport fares, describing any fare hike at this time as unjustified, premature and unacceptable.
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  • TUAG has rejected the GPRTU’s proposed transport fare increase, calling it unjustified.

  • GPRTU says rising fuel prices and operating costs could force a fare review.

  • TUAG wants transport unions to focus on reducing costs and improving road safety.

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In a statement dated September 1, 2026, TUAG said the proposed increase would place further financial pressure on commuters already struggling with rising living costs.

The development follows a warning by the GPRTU that transport fares could come under fresh pressure following changes in fuel prices from September 1.

Also Read: Relief for Ghanaians as GPRTU suspends proposed 30% fare increment

GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah said the union was monitoring developments at fuel stations before deciding whether to adjust fares.

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GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah
GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies had projected a 4.80% increase in petrol prices and a 2.10% increase in diesel prices, while LPG prices were expected to fall by about 1.50%.

The GPRTU had previously suspended a proposed 30% fare increase after the government introduced a temporary GH¢2-per-litre reduction in the regulatory margin on diesel.

Also Read: GPRTU announces 20% transport fare increment effective June 2

The GH¢2.00 reduction in diesel prices follows President John Dramani Mahama's directive to lower the regulatory margin on diesel for one month, effective 4 August 2026.
The GH¢2.00 reduction in diesel prices follows President John Dramani Mahama's directive to lower the regulatory margin on diesel for one month, effective 4 August 2026.
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However, TUAG argued that the government’s intervention had already provided relief to transport operators and commuters.

“While we acknowledge that transport operators face genuine cost pressures, we wish to state that any fare hike at this time will be unjustified, premature, dangerously misplaced, and unacceptable,” the group said.

TUAG also challenged the transport unions’ justification based on rising operating costs, particularly spare parts.

Also Read: Transport Ministry to meet GPRTU amid vehicle shortages and price exploitation

It argued that relatively stable inflation should prompt transport operators to investigate why spare parts prices remain high rather than pass the costs directly to commuters.

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A picture of Kaneshie public transport 'trotro' station in Accra. Source: ghana.for91days.com
A picture of Kaneshie public transport 'trotro' station in Accra. Source: ghana.for91days.com

The advocacy group further criticised the proposed fare hike as unfair to workers, traders and students who depend on public transport daily.

It said transport operators should instead focus on addressing road safety concerns, citing what it described as an escalating national road safety crisis.

The statement comes after Mr Amoah said the cost of operating commercial transport had risen across several areas.

Also Read: GPRTU, spare parts dealers clash with Alliance of Drivers over transport fare hike

“Every component that we are using has gone high. Spare parts are very, very high. Lubricants are high. Taxes, insurance, DVLA, all of them have gone high,” Mr Amoah said.

TUAG called on the GPRTU to abandon any fare increase without proper justification and provide details of measures being taken to improve passenger safety.

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