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GPRTU warns transport fares may go up again amid rising fuel prices

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 00:45 - 01 September 2026
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Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana.
Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana.
The GPRTU says transport fares could come under fresh pressure as petrol and diesel prices are projected to rise from September 1, 2026.
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  • GPRTU says it may review transport fares if the latest fuel price increases put further pressure on drivers.

  • COMAC projects petrol prices to rise 4.80% and diesel prices 2.10% from September 1.

  • The union says no new nationwide fare has been approved yet and will first assess the actual pump prices.

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The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has warned that it may become difficult to keep transport fares at their current levels if fuel prices rise again.The warning comes as petrol and diesel prices are projected to increase from Tuesday, September 1, 2026, putting fresh pressure on commercial transport operators.

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The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has projected a 4.80% increase in petrol prices and a 2.10% rise in diesel prices from September 1. LPG, however, is expected to fall by about 1.50%.

Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Monday, August 31, GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah said the union would first monitor what happens at the pumps before deciding whether to adjust fares.

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GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah
GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah

“We are on standby looking at what will happen at the pump before we take a final decision,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for August 31

The GPRTU had earlier suspended a proposed 30% increase in transport fares after the government introduced a temporary GH¢2-per-litre reduction in the regulatory margin on diesel.

The intervention was announced by the government in early August as part of measures to cushion consumers and businesses from rising fuel prices. Following the announcement, the GPRTU and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council agreed to hold existing fares while they monitored developments in the petroleum market.

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According to Mr Amoah, he noted that the union had asked drivers to hold off on increasing fares because there was an expectation that the government's intervention would lead to lower fuel prices.

He added that the union appreciated the government's intervention because diesel prices would have been higher without the GH¢2 reduction.

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However, he said fuel is only one of several expenses facing commercial transport operators.

“Every component that we are using has gone high. Spare parts are very, very high. Lubricants are high. Taxes, insurance, DVLA, all of them have gone high,” Mr Amoah said.
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According to Mr Amoah, the increase in operating costs has already gone beyond the level at which transport operators can comfortably absorb the additional burden.

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