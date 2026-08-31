Senegal produces first Africa-made generic sickle cell drug

Dr. Mouhamadou Sow, CEO of Teranga Pharma, which produces Drepaf, a generic drug for children and adults treating sickle cell disease, in Mbao, a suburb of Dakar

Dr. Mouhamadou Sow, CEO of Teranga Pharma, which produces Drepaf, a generic drug for children and adults treating sickle cell disease, in Mbao, a suburb of Dakar

Senegal has begun locally manufacturing DREPAF, a generic hydroxyurea treatment for sickle cell disease, including a paediatric formulation for children from nine months.

Senegal has begun locally manufacturing DREPAF, a generic version of hydroxyurea used to manage sickle cell disease.

A paediatric formulation has been developed for children from nine months of age, according to Senegal's Press Agency.

The local production is aimed at improving access and affordability while reducing dependence on imported sickle cell medicines.

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Senegal has taken a major step towards improving access to sickle cell treatment after a pharmaceutical company began locally producing DREPAF, a generic medicine based on hydroxyurea, for people living with the condition.

The treatment is being produced by Senegalese pharmaceutical company Teranga Pharma in partnership with the non-governmental organisation Drep.Afrique. According to reports from Le Monde, DREPAF is the first generic hydroxyurea treatment to be manufactured in Africa.

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The development is significant because sickle cell disease is particularly widespread in Africa, yet access to disease-modifying treatment remains limited.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 7.74 million people were living with sickle cell disease globally in 2021, with sub-Saharan Africa accounting for nearly 80% of cases. Hydroxyurea is an effective treatment that can reduce painful crises, hospitalisations and the need for blood transfusions.

According to research, Hydroxyurea works by increasing the production of fetal haemoglobin, which helps reduce the tendency of red blood cells to sickle. The medicine can reduce episodes of severe pain and the need for transfusions and hospital care.

DREPAF is being produced locally in Senegal rather than relying entirely on imported versions of hydroxyurea.

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Teranga Pharma's chief executive, Mouhamadou Sow, told Le Monde that the introduction of DREPAF was intended to address the limited availability and high cost of hydroxyurea in the region.

Childhood sickle cell disease can become severe early in life and the WHO says complications can include severe anaemia, painful crises, infections and stroke, while early diagnosis and access to treatment can significantly improve outcomes.

For years, many African countries have depended heavily on imported medicines for sickle cell treatment.