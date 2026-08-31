Adamus resources limited welcomes Government reprieve and reaffirms commitment to a sustainable future

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Adamus Resources Limited welcomes the decision by the Government of Ghana to provide a pathway for the resolution of the issues surrounding the company and to support efforts to restore the mine to sustainable operations.

The company considers the outcome of the meeting at the Presidency a significant and constructive step forward in protecting the future of the Adamus mine, its employees, contractors, suppliers, host communities and the many other stakeholders whose livelihoods and interests are connected to the operation.

Under the agreed framework, Adamus Resources Limited, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission will work together to develop a twelve-month roadmap for turning around the mine. A six-member management team, comprising three representatives from Adamus and three from Government, will supervise the implementation of this turnaround programme.

This collaborative approach gives all parties an opportunity to focus on what matters most: preserving and rebuilding a strategically important Ghanaian mining operation while protecting value for the country and its stakeholders.

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To our employees, contractors, suppliers, host communities, business partners, investors and the people of Ghana, we wish to assure you that Adamus remains committed to the future of the mine.

We understand the uncertainty and anxiety that the developments of recent months may have caused. We also recognise the importance of the mine to the livelihoods of families, businesses and communities in the Western Region, as well as its contribution to Ghana's mining sector and the national economy. This development provides renewed hope and, importantly, creates a structured opportunity for all stakeholders to work together towards a solution.

We therefore urge our employees, contractors, suppliers and communities to remain calm, hopeful and supportive as the agreed process unfolds. We will continue to engage constructively with the Government and the relevant institutions and will provide appropriate updates as the process progresses.

Adamus Resources Limited is committed to working within the agreed twelve-month framework in good faith and with a clear focus on restoring the mine to a stronger and more sustainable footing.

We believe the decision to pursue a collaborative turnaround is in the broader national interest. Adamus is one of the few operating indigenous large-scale mining operations in Ghana, and preserving its productive capacity represents an opportunity to protect jobs, support local businesses, sustain government revenues and strengthen Ghanaian participation in the mining industry.

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We remain confident that with cooperation between Government, Adamus, employees, financiers, suppliers and communities, the challenges confronting the mine can be overcome.

The next important milestone will be the presentation of the twelve-month turnaround roadmap to the Presidency within the agreed two-week period.

As we enter this new phase, Adamus Resources Limited wishes to emphasise that this is not simply about resolving a dispute. It is about protecting an important Ghanaian asset, restoring confidence, preserving livelihoods and creating the conditions for a viable and productive future.

We are grateful to the Government of Ghana, the Presidency, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission for their willingness to engage and seek a constructive resolution.

We also appreciate the patience and continued support of our employees, host communities, suppliers, financial partners and the wider Ghanaian public.

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Adamus Resources Limited remains committed to working with all stakeholders to turn this opportunity into a successful turnaround, a stronger future for the mine and restore confidence in the Ghana mining industry.