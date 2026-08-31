Lionel Messi pens emotional farewell message as he retires from international football

Lionel Messi has shared an emotional farewell message after retiring from international football, thanking Argentina fans, his family, teammates and coaches.

Lionel Messi has shared an emotional farewell message after retiring from international football, thanking Argentina fans, his family, teammates and coaches.

Lionel Messi has shared an emotional farewell message after retiring from international football, thanking Argentina fans, his family, teammates and coaches.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has penned an emotional farewell message after announcing his retirement from international football, bringing an extraordinary 20-year journey with the national team to an end.

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In a heartfelt message reflecting on his decision, Messi said he had spent considerable time thinking about his future following Argentina’s defeat in the World Cup final.

He revealed that he had already written the message on July 21, two days after the final, but said the death of his father, Jorge Messi, has now made him even more certain about his decision.

“After this time that has passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to inform everyone that I am retiring from the National Team,” Messi wrote.

He admitted that the decision was painful and continues to hurt deeply but said he understands that the time has come to step away.

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“It was a decision that hurt and still hurts in my soul, but I understand that this is the moment,” he said.

Messi stressed that he had always given everything for Argentina, not only during the period in which he and the national team achieved major success.

“I swear I always gave everything, not just the last few years when everything was won, and I always fought and gave everything for this jersey,” he wrote.

The 39-year-old added that representing Argentina had always been about bringing happiness and pride to his fellow citizens through football.

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Messi says he has nothing more to give

The Argentine captain acknowledged that several chapters of his career are now coming to an end and admitted that leaving the national team is particularly difficult because of his deep love for the shirt.

“There is little left and chapters are closing, and this one hurts me a lot,” Messi wrote.

“I loved, loved, and will always love being in the National Team.”

Messi said he feels he has given everything he possibly could and believes the time is right to make room for the next generation of Argentine players.

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“I emptied myself; I no longer have anything more to give, and besides, there are very great young players coming up who deserve to be here,” he added.

Messi thanks Argentina fans

The Inter Miami forward also expressed his gratitude to Argentinians for their support throughout his two decades with the national team.

“Thank you for all the love over these 20 years,” Messi wrote.

He admitted that he would miss experiencing the support from within the national team setup but said he would now cheer for Argentina from the outside.

“I will miss hearing from you from the inside a lot. Now I will be one of you, always cheering and supporting from the outside, in good times and bad, much more,” he said.

Emotional tribute to his family and teammates

Messi reserved special thanks for his family, coaches, teammates and officials who accompanied him throughout his international career.

“Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this beautiful but difficult journey,” he wrote.

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He also thanked the coaches, teammates and leaders he had the opportunity to work alongside, saying he would leave with countless unforgettable memories.

“Thank you to each of the coaches, teammates, and leaders I had the chance to share with. I take away memories and unforgettable moments lived,” Messi said.

‘I leave with peace and pride.'

Despite the pain of saying goodbye, Messi said he is leaving the national team with a sense of satisfaction over what he achieved alongside his teammates.

“I am leaving with the peace and pride of having given them, together with my teammates, dream moments,” he wrote.

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He described his time with Argentina as an incredible experience and expressed his love for the country and its supporters.

“It was crazy to have lived it with you. I love you!” Messi added.

The Argentina icon also thanked God for making him Argentine before ending his message with a passionate declaration of support for the national team.

“Thank you, God, for making me Argentine.

“Go Argentina!”

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Messi's final note

At the end of his message, Messi explained why the timing of the post was significant.

“These words I wrote on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened to my dad, I am more convinced than before,” he wrote.

Messi's decision brings the curtain down on one of the most remarkable international careers in football history.