Breaking News: Lionel Messi retires from International football

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has retired from international football following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing an extraordinary chapter of his career with the national team to an end.

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The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward made his final appearance for Argentina in the World Cup final, where the reigning champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain after extra time.

Messi's sixth World Cup campaign saw him make history as only the third player, after Brazil's Cafu and another player, to feature in three men's World Cup finals. He had previously guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title after finishing runner-up to Germany in 2014.

Confirming his decision on Monday, Messi admitted that retiring from international football “hurts deep in my soul" but said he has realised that the time has come to step away.

Messi finishes his international career as Argentina's all-time record appearance holder and leading goalscorer, with 207 appearances and 125 goals for his country.

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He also leaves behind a remarkable trophy collection, having won the 2022 World Cup, Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, and two World Cup Golden Ball awards.

At the 2026 World Cup, Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists, finishing second in the Golden Boot race behind France captain Kylian Mbappe. He also claimed the Silver Ball after finishing behind Golden Ball winner Rodri.

The tournament was Messi's sixth World Cup, matching Cristiano Ronaldo for the record number of appearances at the men's tournament. The 2010 World Cup in South Africa remains the only edition in which he failed to score.

Argentina struggled to create clear opportunities against Spain in the final, managing only two shots across 120 minutes.

Messi's attempt was blocked before Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand Spain the trophy.

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Following the defeat, Messi reflected on the disappointment while also celebrating what Argentina had achieved during his final World Cup campaign.

Argentina had reached consecutive World Cup finals, winning the 2022 edition in Qatar and finishing runners-up in 2026.

Messi became Argentina captain in 2011 and eventually delivered the World Cup trophy that had eluded him for much of his international career.

His 2022 triumph in Qatar, where he scored seven goals, completed his collection of major international honours. He had already helped Argentina win the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

His success with Argentina also contributed to him winning an eighth Ballon d'Or, extending his record as the player with the most awards in the history of the prize.

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Although Messi has ended his international career, he is not retiring from club football.

The Argentine remains under contract with Inter Miami for another two years and is expected to continue his MLS career after the World Cup.

Messi had previously indicated that he would continue playing until he could no longer perform at the required level, enjoy the game or contribute to his teammates.