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Accra Sports Stadium closed until Black Stars’ 2027 AFCON qualifier against Gambia

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:27 - 31 August 2026
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Accra Sports Stadium
Accra Sports Stadium will not host competitive football until Ghana’s 2027 AFCON qualifier against The Gambia as the NSA works to meet CAF standards.
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The National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has announced that the Accra Sports Stadium will not host competitive football until Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia.

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The decision means clubs intending to use the stadium as their home ground for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season will have to secure alternative venues.

The new Premier League season is set to begin this weekend, with Hearts of Oak among the clubs expected to play home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, Ampofo Ankrah explained that the facility will remain unavailable while the NSA undertakes work to ensure it meets the standards required by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“Ghana Premier League clubs or any other club that will play their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium must look for an alternative venue because the Accra Sports Stadium will not be in use until Black Stars' home game against The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers,” he told Asempa FM.

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He added that the NSA will work to ensure the stadium meets the required CAF standards before Ghana's home qualifier.

Ghana to begin 2027 AFCON qualifiers in September

Black Stars
Black Stars

The Black Stars will begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign away against Ivory Coast on September 24, 2026, at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké.

Ghana are scheduled to play their first home qualifier against The Gambia three days later at the Accra Sports Stadium, subject to the venue receiving the necessary clearance.

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The Black Stars will then face Somalia twice in November before concluding their Group C campaign with fixtures against Ivory Coast and The Gambia in March 2027.

Ghana are aiming to return to the Africa Cup of Nations after failing to qualify for the previous edition hosted by Morocco.

The NSA's decision to keep the Accra Sports Stadium unavailable for competitive football is intended to provide sufficient time for the required improvements to be completed ahead of Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

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