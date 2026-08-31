Full list of records Lionel Messi set and broke for Argentina

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates victory with the trophy after winning the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo: VCG via AP

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates victory with the trophy after winning the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo: VCG via AP

A look at the major records Lionel Messi set and broke during his remarkable Argentina career, from appearances and goals to World Cup achievements.

Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, and Ghanaian and African football fans who have followed his two decades in the Albiceleste shirt are waking up to the news today.

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Before he walks away for good, here is the complete list of records he broke, set, or still holds as an Argentina player.

1. Argentina's all-time top scorer — 125 goals

Messi surpassed Gabriel Batistuta's long-standing Argentina scoring record of 54 goals in 2016 and never looked back. He retires with 125 international goals, the most by any player to wear the Argentina shirt.

2. Argentina's most capped player — 207 appearances

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Messi overtook Javier Mascherano's Argentina appearance record of 147 caps back in 2021. He finishes his international career with 207 appearances, also the most by any Argentina player in history.

3. Argentina's all-time top assist provider — 65+ assists

Beyond goals, Messi is Argentina's leading creator too, setting up more goals for teammates than any other player in national team history.

4. Most World Cup tournaments played — 6

Messi played at six World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026), a feat matched only by Cristiano Ronaldo among men's players.

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5. Most World Cup matches played in history

Messi broke Lothar Matthäus's long-standing record of 25 World Cup appearances during the 2022 tournament and kept extending it through 2026, finishing with more World Cup matches played than anyone in the competition's history.

6. Most World Cup appearances as captain

Leading Argentina across five World Cups as captain, Messi set the record for the most World Cup matches captained by any player, well clear of Rafa Márquez and Diego Maradona.

7. Most minutes played at the World Cup

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Messi broke Paolo Maldini's World Cup minutes record (2,217) during the 2022 final and padded the total further in 2026 to finish with more time on the pitch at World Cups than any player ever.

8. Second all-time World Cup top scorer — 21 goals

Messi briefly held the outright World Cup scoring record after passing Miroslav Klose's 16 goals in 2026, before Kylian Mbappé edged ahead late in the tournament to finish on 22. Messi ends his career second on the all-time list with 21.

9. Most goals for Argentina at the World Cup

Even without the outright global record, Messi is comfortably Argentina's own all-time leading World Cup scorer, clear of Batistuta and Maradona.

10. Two-time World Cup Golden Ball winner — the only man to do it twice

Messi won the World Cup's Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player in both 2014 and 2022, a feat no other player has managed twice.

11. Most goals in consecutive World Cup matches — nine straight

Messi scored in nine consecutive World Cup matches between December 2022 and July 2026, breaking a record previously shared by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

12. First player to score at a World Cup in three different decades

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Messi scored at the World Cup as a teenager in 2006, then across his twenties and thirties, a unique span in the tournament's history.

13. Oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick

Messi's hat-trick against Algeria in the 2026 World Cup, scored at 38 years and 357 days old, made him the oldest player ever to score a World Cup treble, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's previous mark.

14. Most Copa América appearances in history — 35+ caps

Messi passed Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone's Copa América appearance record in 2024, becoming the most-capped player in the tournament's history.

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15. Copa América's all-time leading assist provider

Messi also holds the outright Copa América assists record, ahead of every player to have featured in the tournament since it began in 1916.

16. First Argentina captain to win back-to-back Copa América titles

Messi led Argentina to Copa América glory in both 2021 and 2024, becoming the first Argentina captain to win the tournament in consecutive editions.

17. Ended a 28-year Argentina trophy drought

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Argentina's 2021 Copa América win under Messi's captaincy was the country's first major trophy since 1993, snapping a 28-year wait that had defined much of his career before that point.

18. Most goal contributions at a single World Cup since 1966 — 33

At the 2026 World Cup alone, Messi racked up 33 combined goals and assists in 34 matches, the most by any player at a single edition of the tournament since records in this form began being tracked in 1966.

19. Most assists in a World Cup knockout stage since 1966 — 10

His 10 knockout-stage assists at the 2026 World Cup are also a modern-era record for the tournament.

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20. One World Cup title as Argentina captain

Messi finally lifted the World Cup in 2022, beating France on penalties after a 3-3 draw, ending Argentina's 36-year wait for the trophy and completing the one honour that had eluded him for most of his career.