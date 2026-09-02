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BoG warns against scam investment platform using a fake vieo of Mahama endorsing the scheme

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:52 - 02 September 2026
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The Bank of Ghana and SEC have warned Ghanaians against the Daily Wealth Guide crypto scam, which uses a doctored video falsely showing President Mahama endorsing it.
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  • BoG and SEC have warned Ghanaians against the unlicensed “Daily Wealth Guide” crypto investment platform.

  • A doctored video is being circulated online to falsely suggest President John Mahama endorses the scheme.

  • The regulators have urged the public and media to verify investment platforms’ licences before sending money or accepting advertisements.

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The Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have warned the public against a suspected crypto investment scam being promoted with a doctored video purporting to show President John Dramani Mahama endorsing the platform.

READ ALSO: Ghana cedi to dollar rate to remain stable in September: See latest projected rates

In a notice dated September 1, 2026, the two institutions said scammers were using social media to promise Ghanaians large sums of money through the platform.

The regulators said the platform, known as “Daily Wealth Guide,” is not licensed by the Bank of Ghana, and cautioned Ghanaians against depositing money with individuals or entities promoting it.

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“A doctored video is circulating on social media where the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, has purportedly endorsed the investment platform named "Daily Wealth Guide.",” it said.

The Bank of Ghana said it has not licensed any individual or entity to engage in crypto investment.

READ ALSO: Top 10 strongest currencies in Africa at the start of September 2026

“By this notice, the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission wish to inform the public that the Bank has not licensed any entity or individual to engage in crypto investment,” it added.

According to the statement, a manipulated video of President Mahama is being circulated to create the impression that he has personally backed the investment scheme.

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The BoG and SEC stressed that the apparent endorsement is false and warned members of the public not to be misled by the video.

It warned that persons or companies soliciting deposits through such schemes could be committing offences under Ghana's financial laws.

The regulators further explained that inviting members of the public to put money into the scheme amounts to deposit-taking under the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) and under Section 4(i) of the law, only a body corporate licensed by the Bank of Ghana can legally carry out deposit-taking business.

The regulators said anyone found engaging in the prohibited activity could be penalised and required to refund funds received. They also warned that persons involved could face administrative penalties and possible investigation and prosecution by law-enforcement agencies.

READ ALSO: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for Sept 2

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The warning was also directed at Ghana's media organisations. The Bank of Ghana urged radio stations, television networks and online publishers not to accept advertisements promoting the scheme or similar unlicensed investment operations.

“The media is encouraged to verify the licensing status of such entities with the Bank of Ghana before advertising their products and services,” the regulators said.

The commission urged investors to be particularly careful with schemes that promise unusually high or guaranteed returns. The Bank of Ghana has asked members of the public who encounter the scheme or similar illegal activities to report them to its Financial Stability Department.

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