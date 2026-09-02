On the tarmac of Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport. NABIL ZORKOT

On the tarmac of Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport. NABIL ZORKOT

Accra–Abidjan flights resume: Flight schedule, fares, baggage and what you need to know

The air corridor between Accra and Abidjan has received a boost following the resumption of non-stop direct flights by Africa World Airlines (AWA) between Kotoka International Airport (ACC) and Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport (ABJ).

Africa World Airlines has resumed direct Accra–Abidjan flights four times a week.

One-way fares start from about $133, while bus fares range from GH¢390 to GH¢660.

Flying takes about one hour, while bus travel can take 10 to 14 hours.

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For corporate executives, cross-border traders and lifestyle travellers covering the roughly 500-kilometre distance between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, the main options are a 60-minute flight or an overland journey by coach through the coastal highways and land borders.

Here is a practical breakdown of current bookable airfares, baggage allowances, entry requirements for Ghanaian travellers, official bus operator fares and whether flying offers better value than travelling by road.

Flight Schedule & Fares: What to Expect

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Africa World Airlines

Africa World Airlines operates four weekly return flights between Accra and Abidjan on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The current schedule is:

AW324: Accra to Abidjan, departing at 14:00 GMT and arriving at 15:00 GMT.

AW325: Abidjan to Accra, departing at 15:40 GMT and arriving at 16:40 GMT.

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The flight time is approximately one hour, making air travel significantly faster than the road journey.

Real Bookable Fares & Data Sources

Current fares found on Skyscanner, Trip.com and Expedia vary depending on the travel date and availability.

For one-way tickets, travellers can expect to pay between $133 and $261, equivalent to about GH¢2,000 to GH¢3,900.

Return fares range from $278 to $480, or approximately GH¢4,170 to GH¢7,200.

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Sample travel dates checked include September 4 to 11, September 11 to 18 and September 18 to 25.

Airport & Check-in Deadlines

Accra International Airport

Travellers should arrive at Accra International Airport Terminal 3 in Accra or Terminal 1 at Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan at least two hours before departure.

Check-in closes 40 minutes before departure, while boarding gates close 15 minutes before take-off.

AWA requires passengers travelling on international sectors to complete check-in physically at the airport.

Baggage Allowance & Excess Charges

Economy-class passengers are allowed one checked piece of baggage weighing up to 23kg.

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Passengers can also carry one cabin bag of up to 5kg. The bag should be soft-sided and fit either in the overhead compartment or under the seat.

For international routes, excess baggage above the 23kg checked allowance is charged at $3 per kilogram.

Also Read: Talking Drum returns to Ivory Coast 110 years after being seized by France

Official Bus Operators, Fares & Timetables

Travelling by bus remains considerably cheaper than flying, particularly for traders and passengers carrying larger quantities of luggage.

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Primary Verified Bus Operators

Intercity STC operates services between Accra and Abidjan.

Departure: STC Terminal, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra

Arrival: Gare Nord Adjamé, Abidjan

One-way fare: GH¢450 to GH¢600, approximately $30 to $40

Departures: Daily morning services, usually between 6:00am and 7:30am

Also Read: 10 museums in Africa worth adding to your travel bucket list

Intercity STC operates services between Accra and Abidjan

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STM Voyageurs also operates services along the Accra-Abidjan route.

Departure: Circle Bus Station, Accra

Arrival: Avenue Nord Adjamé, Abidjan

One-way fare: GH¢390 to GH¢600, approximately $26 to $40

Departures: Four services daily

Chisco and other regional operators also serve the route.

Departure: Kwame Nkrumah Circle or Neoplan Station, Accra

Arrival: Adjamé Main Bus Hub, Abidjan

One-way fare: GH¢450 to GH¢660, approximately $30 to $44

Departures: Daily morning and evening services

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Entry Requirements for Ghanaian Citizens

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Ghanaian travellers heading to Côte d’Ivoire should meet the following entry requirements:

Passport validity: Travellers should have a valid machine-readable or biometric Ghanaian passport with at least six months' validity. Visa exemption: Under ECOWAS free movement arrangements, Ghanaian passport holders do not require a visa for stays of up to 90 days. Yellow Fever Certificate: A valid International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, commonly known as the Yellow Card, is required for entry and exit at airports and land border posts.

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Like-for-Like Comparison: Flight vs. Coach

Category Flight Coach One-way fare $133-$261 / GH¢2,000-GH¢3,900 $26-$44 / GH¢390-GH¢660 Return fare $278-$480 / GH¢4,170-GH¢7,200 $52-$88 / GH¢780-GH¢1,320 Travel time About 1 hour About 10-14 hours Border processing Airport immigration and customs, about 30-45 minutes Elubo border processing, about 2-4 hours on average Baggage 23kg checked + 5kg cabin; $3/kg excess About 30-40kg usually included, depending on operator Ground transfers About $10 Accra ride-hailing + $25 Abidjan taxi Minimal, with terminals located closer to central areas Estimated door-to-door cost $168-$295 / GH¢2,520-GH¢4,425 $35-$55 / GH¢525-GH¢825 Estimated door-to-door duration About 4 hours About 12-16 hours

The Verdict: Does Flying Beat the Bus?

Intercity STC Coaches

For budget-conscious travellers, the bus remains the clear winner. Fares of about $26 to $44 make coach travel far cheaper than flying, particularly for traders, passengers carrying heavy luggage and travellers whose priority is keeping costs below $50.

The trade-off is time. A journey that takes roughly 10 to 14 hours by road can be completed in about one hour in the air, although airport procedures and ground transfers push the total door-to-door journey to around four hours.

For corporate executives, consultants and travellers working with tight schedules, the flight offers a stronger value proposition despite its higher price. It can turn a full day on the road into a few hours of travel, potentially saving an entire working day on each leg of the journey.