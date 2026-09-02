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Accra–Abidjan flights resume: Flight schedule, fares, baggage and what you need to know

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:22 - 02 September 2026
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On the tarmac of Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport. NABIL ZORKOT
The air corridor between Accra and Abidjan has received a boost following the resumption of non-stop direct flights by Africa World Airlines (AWA) between Kotoka International Airport (ACC) and Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport (ABJ).
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  • Africa World Airlines has resumed direct Accra–Abidjan flights four times a week.

  • One-way fares start from about $133, while bus fares range from GH¢390 to GH¢660.

  • Flying takes about one hour, while bus travel can take 10 to 14 hours.

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For corporate executives, cross-border traders and lifestyle travellers covering the roughly 500-kilometre distance between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, the main options are a 60-minute flight or an overland journey by coach through the coastal highways and land borders.

Here is a practical breakdown of current bookable airfares, baggage allowances, entry requirements for Ghanaian travellers, official bus operator fares and whether flying offers better value than travelling by road.

Also Read: Ghana to sign cocoa pact with Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria and Cameroon to boost local processing and strengthen global bargaining power

Flight Schedule & Fares: What to Expect

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Africa World Airlines
Africa World Airlines

Africa World Airlines operates four weekly return flights between Accra and Abidjan on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The current schedule is:

  • AW324: Accra to Abidjan, departing at 14:00 GMT and arriving at 15:00 GMT.

  • AW325: Abidjan to Accra, departing at 15:40 GMT and arriving at 16:40 GMT.

Also Read: Ghana evacuates 327 Ghanaian citizens from Côte d’Ivoire after mass demolitions leave them stranded

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The flight time is approximately one hour, making air travel significantly faster than the road journey.

Real Bookable Fares & Data Sources

Current fares found on Skyscanner, Trip.com and Expedia vary depending on the travel date and availability.

For one-way tickets, travellers can expect to pay between $133 and $261, equivalent to about GH¢2,000 to GH¢3,900.

Return fares range from $278 to $480, or approximately GH¢4,170 to GH¢7,200.

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Also Read: Ghana overtakes Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia to become Africa’s 8th largest economy, 2nd in West Africa

Sample travel dates checked include September 4 to 11, September 11 to 18 and September 18 to 25.

Airport & Check-in Deadlines

Accra International Airport
Accra International Airport

Travellers should arrive at Accra International Airport Terminal 3 in Accra or Terminal 1 at Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan at least two hours before departure.

Check-in closes 40 minutes before departure, while boarding gates close 15 minutes before take-off.

AWA requires passengers travelling on international sectors to complete check-in physically at the airport.

Also Read: Ghana Could Join Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire in World Cup Co-Hosting Bid – Kofi Adams

Baggage Allowance & Excess Charges

Economy-class passengers are allowed one checked piece of baggage weighing up to 23kg.

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Passengers can also carry one cabin bag of up to 5kg. The bag should be soft-sided and fit either in the overhead compartment or under the seat.

For international routes, excess baggage above the 23kg checked allowance is charged at $3 per kilogram.

Also Read: Talking Drum returns to Ivory Coast 110 years after being seized by France

Official Bus Operators, Fares & Timetables

Travelling by bus remains considerably cheaper than flying, particularly for traders and passengers carrying larger quantities of luggage.

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Primary Verified Bus Operators

Intercity STC operates services between Accra and Abidjan.

  • Departure: STC Terminal, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra

  • Arrival: Gare Nord Adjamé, Abidjan

  • One-way fare: GH¢450 to GH¢600, approximately $30 to $40

  • Departures: Daily morning services, usually between 6:00am and 7:30am

Also Read: 10 museums in Africa worth adding to your travel bucket list

Intercity STC operates services between Accra and Abidjan
Intercity STC operates services between Accra and Abidjan
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STM Voyageurs also operates services along the Accra-Abidjan route.

  • Departure: Circle Bus Station, Accra

  • Arrival: Avenue Nord Adjamé, Abidjan

  • One-way fare: GH¢390 to GH¢600, approximately $26 to $40

  • Departures: Four services daily

Chisco and other regional operators also serve the route.

  • Departure: Kwame Nkrumah Circle or Neoplan Station, Accra

  • Arrival: Adjamé Main Bus Hub, Abidjan

  • One-way fare: GH¢450 to GH¢660, approximately $30 to $44

  • Departures: Daily morning and evening services

Also Read: 5 early signs of cancer you shouldn't ignore

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Entry Requirements for Ghanaian Citizens

Ghana climbs 7 places in latest passport rankings, beats Nigeria and 41 African countries

Ghanaian travellers heading to Côte d’Ivoire should meet the following entry requirements:

  1. Passport validity: Travellers should have a valid machine-readable or biometric Ghanaian passport with at least six months' validity.

  2. Visa exemption: Under ECOWAS free movement arrangements, Ghanaian passport holders do not require a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

  3. Yellow Fever Certificate: A valid International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, commonly known as the Yellow Card, is required for entry and exit at airports and land border posts.

Also Read: Top 10 countries with the most powerful passports in Africa: 2026 rankings

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Like-for-Like Comparison: Flight vs. Coach

Category

Flight

Coach

One-way fare

$133-$261 / GH¢2,000-GH¢3,900

$26-$44 / GH¢390-GH¢660

Return fare

$278-$480 / GH¢4,170-GH¢7,200

$52-$88 / GH¢780-GH¢1,320

Travel time

About 1 hour

About 10-14 hours

Border processing

Airport immigration and customs, about 30-45 minutes

Elubo border processing, about 2-4 hours on average

Baggage

23kg checked + 5kg cabin; $3/kg excess

About 30-40kg usually included, depending on operator

Ground transfers

About $10 Accra ride-hailing + $25 Abidjan taxi

Minimal, with terminals located closer to central areas

Estimated door-to-door cost

$168-$295 / GH¢2,520-GH¢4,425

$35-$55 / GH¢525-GH¢825

Estimated door-to-door duration

About 4 hours

About 12-16 hours

The Verdict: Does Flying Beat the Bus?

Intercity STC Coaches
Intercity STC Coaches

For budget-conscious travellers, the bus remains the clear winner. Fares of about $26 to $44 make coach travel far cheaper than flying, particularly for traders, passengers carrying heavy luggage and travellers whose priority is keeping costs below $50.

The trade-off is time. A journey that takes roughly 10 to 14 hours by road can be completed in about one hour in the air, although airport procedures and ground transfers push the total door-to-door journey to around four hours.

Also Read: Accra ranked 18th among world’s top nightlife cities in 2026

For corporate executives, consultants and travellers working with tight schedules, the flight offers a stronger value proposition despite its higher price. It can turn a full day on the road into a few hours of travel, potentially saving an entire working day on each leg of the journey.

In simple terms, the bus wins on price, while the flight wins on time and convenience.

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