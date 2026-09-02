Accra–Abidjan flights resume: Flight schedule, fares, baggage and what you need to know
Africa World Airlines has resumed direct Accra–Abidjan flights four times a week.
One-way fares start from about $133, while bus fares range from GH¢390 to GH¢660.
Flying takes about one hour, while bus travel can take 10 to 14 hours.
For corporate executives, cross-border traders and lifestyle travellers covering the roughly 500-kilometre distance between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, the main options are a 60-minute flight or an overland journey by coach through the coastal highways and land borders.
Here is a practical breakdown of current bookable airfares, baggage allowances, entry requirements for Ghanaian travellers, official bus operator fares and whether flying offers better value than travelling by road.
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Flight Schedule & Fares: What to Expect
Africa World Airlines operates four weekly return flights between Accra and Abidjan on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The current schedule is:
AW324: Accra to Abidjan, departing at 14:00 GMT and arriving at 15:00 GMT.
AW325: Abidjan to Accra, departing at 15:40 GMT and arriving at 16:40 GMT.
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The flight time is approximately one hour, making air travel significantly faster than the road journey.
Real Bookable Fares & Data Sources
Current fares found on Skyscanner, Trip.com and Expedia vary depending on the travel date and availability.
For one-way tickets, travellers can expect to pay between $133 and $261, equivalent to about GH¢2,000 to GH¢3,900.
Return fares range from $278 to $480, or approximately GH¢4,170 to GH¢7,200.
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Sample travel dates checked include September 4 to 11, September 11 to 18 and September 18 to 25.
Airport & Check-in Deadlines
Travellers should arrive at Accra International Airport Terminal 3 in Accra or Terminal 1 at Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan at least two hours before departure.
Check-in closes 40 minutes before departure, while boarding gates close 15 minutes before take-off.
AWA requires passengers travelling on international sectors to complete check-in physically at the airport.
Baggage Allowance & Excess Charges
Economy-class passengers are allowed one checked piece of baggage weighing up to 23kg.
Passengers can also carry one cabin bag of up to 5kg. The bag should be soft-sided and fit either in the overhead compartment or under the seat.
For international routes, excess baggage above the 23kg checked allowance is charged at $3 per kilogram.
Official Bus Operators, Fares & Timetables
Travelling by bus remains considerably cheaper than flying, particularly for traders and passengers carrying larger quantities of luggage.
Primary Verified Bus Operators
Intercity STC operates services between Accra and Abidjan.
Departure: STC Terminal, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra
Arrival: Gare Nord Adjamé, Abidjan
One-way fare: GH¢450 to GH¢600, approximately $30 to $40
Departures: Daily morning services, usually between 6:00am and 7:30am
STM Voyageurs also operates services along the Accra-Abidjan route.
Departure: Circle Bus Station, Accra
Arrival: Avenue Nord Adjamé, Abidjan
One-way fare: GH¢390 to GH¢600, approximately $26 to $40
Departures: Four services daily
Chisco and other regional operators also serve the route.
Departure: Kwame Nkrumah Circle or Neoplan Station, Accra
Arrival: Adjamé Main Bus Hub, Abidjan
One-way fare: GH¢450 to GH¢660, approximately $30 to $44
Departures: Daily morning and evening services
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Entry Requirements for Ghanaian Citizens
Ghanaian travellers heading to Côte d’Ivoire should meet the following entry requirements:
Passport validity: Travellers should have a valid machine-readable or biometric Ghanaian passport with at least six months' validity.
Visa exemption: Under ECOWAS free movement arrangements, Ghanaian passport holders do not require a visa for stays of up to 90 days.
Yellow Fever Certificate: A valid International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, commonly known as the Yellow Card, is required for entry and exit at airports and land border posts.
Like-for-Like Comparison: Flight vs. Coach
Category
Flight
Coach
One-way fare
$133-$261 / GH¢2,000-GH¢3,900
$26-$44 / GH¢390-GH¢660
Return fare
$278-$480 / GH¢4,170-GH¢7,200
$52-$88 / GH¢780-GH¢1,320
Travel time
About 1 hour
About 10-14 hours
Border processing
Airport immigration and customs, about 30-45 minutes
Elubo border processing, about 2-4 hours on average
Baggage
23kg checked + 5kg cabin; $3/kg excess
About 30-40kg usually included, depending on operator
Ground transfers
About $10 Accra ride-hailing + $25 Abidjan taxi
Minimal, with terminals located closer to central areas
Estimated door-to-door cost
$168-$295 / GH¢2,520-GH¢4,425
$35-$55 / GH¢525-GH¢825
Estimated door-to-door duration
About 4 hours
About 12-16 hours
The Verdict: Does Flying Beat the Bus?
For budget-conscious travellers, the bus remains the clear winner. Fares of about $26 to $44 make coach travel far cheaper than flying, particularly for traders, passengers carrying heavy luggage and travellers whose priority is keeping costs below $50.
The trade-off is time. A journey that takes roughly 10 to 14 hours by road can be completed in about one hour in the air, although airport procedures and ground transfers push the total door-to-door journey to around four hours.
For corporate executives, consultants and travellers working with tight schedules, the flight offers a stronger value proposition despite its higher price. It can turn a full day on the road into a few hours of travel, potentially saving an entire working day on each leg of the journey.
In simple terms, the bus wins on price, while the flight wins on time and convenience.
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