63-year-old gospel legend Bernice Offei reported missing since September 1

Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei has reportedly gone missing, prompting an urgent appeal for information from her family, friends and members of the public.

Gospel musician Bernice Offei, 63, has been reported missing after she was last seen on 1 September 2026 around Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in Agbogba, Accra.

The public has been urged to help locate her, with anyone who has information asked to call 024 878 1971 or 024 755 3431 or report to the nearest police station.

Her disappearance has sparked widespread concern online, with fans and people who know her personally praying for her safe return.

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The 63-year-old musician was reportedly last seen on 1 September 2026 around Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in the Agbogba area of Accra.

Citi 97.3 FM shared the missing-person alert on Wednesday, 2 September, stating that her whereabouts remain unknown.

Members of the public who may have information about Bernice Offei’s location have been urged to contact 024 878 1971 or 024 755 3431 immediately. They may also report any relevant information to the nearest police station.

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The appeal has since circulated widely on social media, with fans and concerned Ghanaians joining efforts to locate the veteran gospel musician and ensure her safe return.

Bernice Offei is a respected name in Ghana’s gospel music industry, having built a career spanning several decades and earning a loyal following through her music.

News of her disappearance has sparked widespread concern, particularly among fans and people who have known or followed her work over the years.

Several social media users have expressed their hopes for her safe return.

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Daniel Nii Amu Dodoo, who said he knew Bernice personally, wrote:

This is sad, she was my neighbour at Legon Campus, and her children were my seniors at basic school. I wish and pray for her safe return to her family.

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Another social media user, Gabby Sarfieh Korang, also appealed for her safe return, saying: “I pray she is found safe and sound. I love her music. Indeed, life passes quickly!”

Authorities and members of the public are being encouraged to share any credible information that could help establish Bernice Offei’s whereabouts.

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