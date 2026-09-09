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Black Princesses beat South Korea to boost U-20 World Cup knockout hopes

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:38 - 09 September 2026
Black Princesses beat South Korea to boost U-20 World Cup knockout hopes | Photo via FIFA
Black Princesses of Ghana beat South Korea 3-1 at the U-20 Women’s World Cup, boosting their hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.
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Ghana’s Black Princesses secured their first victory at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after defeating South Korea 3-1 in their second Group C match in Poland on Wednesday.

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The victory gives Ghana a major boost in their bid to reach the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in their history.

The Black Princesses suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Ecuador in their opening match but produced a much-improved performance against South Korea to keep their campaign alive.

Ghana had been under significant pressure heading into the encounter, having never progressed beyond the group stage despite making their eighth consecutive appearance at the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Captain Sarah Nyarko opened the scoring in the second half before Ivy Osei Owusu doubled Ghana’s advantage just three minutes later.

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Substitute Ruth Amponsah then put the result beyond doubt with Ghana’s third goal, completing a decisive second-half spell for Charles Sampson’s side.

South Korea managed to pull one goal back late in the game through Beom Yeju, but Ghana held on comfortably to claim all three points.

The result represents a significant response from the Black Princesses after their disappointing opening-day performance against Ecuador.

Black Princesses' goals

Sarah Nyarko – 52nd minute

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Ivy Osei Owusu – 55th minute

Ruth Amponsah – 84th minute

South Korea goal

Beom Yeju – 90+5th minute

Captain Sarah Nyarko was named the Visa Player of the Match after leading Ghana to an important victory.

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The win also puts Ghana in a stronger position ahead of their final group fixture against France on September 12. The GFA had confirmed before the tournament that Ghana would face South Korea and France after their opening game against Ecuador.

The Black Princesses will now look to build on their victory and secure the result needed to make history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

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