NPP national executive elections: Full list of aspirants and ballot positions

From the left, John Boadu, Sammy Crabbe, Paul Afoko and Boakye Agyarko

From the left, John Boadu, Sammy Crabbe, Paul Afoko and Boakye Agyarko

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has completed balloting for its 2026 National Officers’ Elections, with aspirants assigned positions on the ballot paper ahead of the October 3 polls in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

NPP has completed balloting ahead of its October 3 national executive elections in Kumasi.

John Boadu picked number one in the chairmanship race.

Salam Mustapha has withdrawn from the National Organiser contest.

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The exercise was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the NPP headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, following the vetting of 47 aspirants for nine national executive positions.

The positions include National Chairman, Vice-Chairperson, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Nasara Organiser and National Communications Director.

In the chairmanship race, former General Secretary John Boadu picked number one, followed by Sammy Crabbe at number two, former National Chairman Paul Afoko at number three and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko at number four.

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The Vice-Chairperson contest has 13 aspirants, while the other positions also feature multiple candidates.

Salam Mustapha withdraws from National Organiser race

National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salam Mustapha

NPP National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha has withdrawn from the National Organiser contest, citing “circumstances beyond my control”.

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In a letter to the Chairman of the NPP National Officers Elections Committee on Wednesday, September 9, Mr Mustapha formally communicated his decision to step aside.

He said the decision was difficult because of the support he had received from party members, delegates, colleagues and well-wishers across the country.

“However, due to circumstances beyond my control, I am unable to continue with my candidature,” he stated.

Mr Mustapha did not disclose further details but reaffirmed his commitment to the NPP and said he would continue supporting efforts to strengthen the party and promote its electoral prospects.

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His withdrawal leaves seven candidates in the National Organiser race.

Full list of NPP aspirants

The tables below show the aspirants and the ballot information that has been confirmed:

National Chairman

Ballot Position Aspirant 1 John Boadu 2 Sammy Crabbe 3 Paul Afoko 4 Boakye Agyarko

National Vice-Chairperson

Ballot Position Aspirant 1 Kojo Fosu Boadu 2 Mustapha Abdul-Hamid 3 Richard Ahiagbah 4 Samuel Pyne 5 Henry Nana Boakye 6 Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah 7 Alhaji Masawudu Osman 8 Yaa Amponsah Frimpong 9 George Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah 10 Horma Miezah 11 Richard Oti Aboagye 12 Bright Esselfie Kumi 13 Nana Akomea

General Secretary

Ballot Position Aspirant 1 Eugene Boakye Antwi 2 Sylvester Tetteh 3 Justin Frimpong Kodua 4 Dr Charles Dwamena

National Treasurer

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Ballot Position Aspirant 1 Alfred Kojo Thompson 2 Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah 3 Tahiru Issahaku Moomin 4 Ahmed Ruka Saida

National Organiser

Ballot Position Aspirant 1 Kwame Prempeh 2 Daniel Agyenim Boateng 3 Archibald Korletey Gamor 4 Nana Kwadjo Agyei Yeboah 5 Ali Maiga Halidu 6 Emmanuel Korsi Bodja 7 Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover 8 Salam Mustapha

National Youth Organiser

Ballot Position Aspirant 1 Alfred Kumi Ababio 2 Vera Oye Bram-Larbi 3 Michael Osei Boateng 4 Abanga Fuseini Yakubu 5 Clement Opoku Gyamfi 6 Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah

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National Women’s Organiser

Ballot Position Aspirant 1 Hajia Safia Mohammed 2 Mavis Hawa Koomson

National Nasara Organiser

Ballot Position Aspirant 1 Mohammed Ali Suraj 2 Issaka Muazo Kunata 3 Awal Mohammed 4 Alhaji Salim Bamba 5 Razak Tahiru Maiga

National Communications Director

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