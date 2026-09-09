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NPP national executive elections: Full list of aspirants and ballot positions

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:53 - 09 September 2026
From the left, John Boadu, Sammy Crabbe, Paul Afoko and Boakye Agyarko
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has completed balloting for its 2026 National Officers’ Elections, with aspirants assigned positions on the ballot paper ahead of the October 3 polls in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.
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  • NPP has completed balloting ahead of its October 3 national executive elections in Kumasi.

  • John Boadu picked number one in the chairmanship race.

  • Salam Mustapha has withdrawn from the National Organiser contest.

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The exercise was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the NPP headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, following the vetting of 47 aspirants for nine national executive positions.

The positions include National Chairman, Vice-Chairperson, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Nasara Organiser and National Communications Director.

Also Read: Wontumi withdraws from NPP chairmanship race, pens emotional letter to supporters

In the chairmanship race, former General Secretary John Boadu picked number one, followed by Sammy Crabbe at number two, former National Chairman Paul Afoko at number three and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko at number four.

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The Vice-Chairperson contest has 13 aspirants, while the other positions also feature multiple candidates.

Salam Mustapha withdraws from National Organiser race

National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salam Mustapha

NPP National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha has withdrawn from the National Organiser contest, citing “circumstances beyond my control”.

Also Read: NPP's 'Democracy Under Attack' demo today: Route, start time and what commuters should know

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In a letter to the Chairman of the NPP National Officers Elections Committee on Wednesday, September 9, Mr Mustapha formally communicated his decision to step aside.

He said the decision was difficult because of the support he had received from party members, delegates, colleagues and well-wishers across the country.

“However, due to circumstances beyond my control, I am unable to continue with my candidature,” he stated.

Mr Mustapha did not disclose further details but reaffirmed his commitment to the NPP and said he would continue supporting efforts to strengthen the party and promote its electoral prospects.

Also Read: Kennedy Agyapong to leave NPP? Spokesperson breaks silence amid growing speculation

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His withdrawal leaves seven candidates in the National Organiser race.

Full list of NPP aspirants

The tables below show the aspirants and the ballot information that has been confirmed:

National Chairman

Ballot Position

Aspirant

1

John Boadu

2

Sammy Crabbe

3

Paul Afoko

4

Boakye Agyarko

National Vice-Chairperson

Ballot Position

Aspirant

1

Kojo Fosu Boadu

2

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

3

Richard Ahiagbah

4

Samuel Pyne

5

Henry Nana Boakye

6

Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah

7

Alhaji Masawudu Osman

8

Yaa Amponsah Frimpong

9

George Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah

10

Horma Miezah

11

Richard Oti Aboagye

12

Bright Esselfie Kumi

13

Nana Akomea

General Secretary

Ballot Position

Aspirant

1

Eugene Boakye Antwi

2

Sylvester Tetteh

3

Justin Frimpong Kodua

4

Dr Charles Dwamena

National Treasurer

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Ballot Position

Aspirant

1

Alfred Kojo Thompson

2

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah

3

Tahiru Issahaku Moomin

4

Ahmed Ruka Saida

National Organiser

Ballot Position

Aspirant

1

Kwame Prempeh

2

Daniel Agyenim Boateng

3

Archibald Korletey Gamor

4

Nana Kwadjo Agyei Yeboah

5

Ali Maiga Halidu

6

Emmanuel Korsi Bodja

7

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

8

Salam Mustapha

National Youth Organiser

Ballot Position

Aspirant

1

Alfred Kumi Ababio

2

Vera Oye Bram-Larbi

3

Michael Osei Boateng

4

Abanga Fuseini Yakubu

5

Clement Opoku Gyamfi

6

Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah

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National Women’s Organiser

Ballot Position

Aspirant

1

Hajia Safia Mohammed

2

Mavis Hawa Koomson

National Nasara Organiser

Ballot Position

Aspirant

1

Mohammed Ali Suraj

2

Issaka Muazo Kunata

3

Awal Mohammed

4

Alhaji Salim Bamba

5

Razak Tahiru Maiga

National Communications Director

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Ballot Position

Aspirant

1

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

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