NPP national executive elections: Full list of aspirants and ballot positions
NPP has completed balloting ahead of its October 3 national executive elections in Kumasi.
John Boadu picked number one in the chairmanship race.
Salam Mustapha has withdrawn from the National Organiser contest.
The exercise was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the NPP headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, following the vetting of 47 aspirants for nine national executive positions.
The positions include National Chairman, Vice-Chairperson, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Nasara Organiser and National Communications Director.
In the chairmanship race, former General Secretary John Boadu picked number one, followed by Sammy Crabbe at number two, former National Chairman Paul Afoko at number three and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko at number four.
The Vice-Chairperson contest has 13 aspirants, while the other positions also feature multiple candidates.
Salam Mustapha withdraws from National Organiser race
NPP National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha has withdrawn from the National Organiser contest, citing “circumstances beyond my control”.
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In a letter to the Chairman of the NPP National Officers Elections Committee on Wednesday, September 9, Mr Mustapha formally communicated his decision to step aside.
He said the decision was difficult because of the support he had received from party members, delegates, colleagues and well-wishers across the country.
“However, due to circumstances beyond my control, I am unable to continue with my candidature,” he stated.
Mr Mustapha did not disclose further details but reaffirmed his commitment to the NPP and said he would continue supporting efforts to strengthen the party and promote its electoral prospects.
His withdrawal leaves seven candidates in the National Organiser race.
Full list of NPP aspirants
The tables below show the aspirants and the ballot information that has been confirmed:
National Chairman
Ballot Position
Aspirant
1
John Boadu
2
Sammy Crabbe
3
Paul Afoko
4
Boakye Agyarko
National Vice-Chairperson
Ballot Position
Aspirant
1
Kojo Fosu Boadu
2
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid
3
Richard Ahiagbah
4
Samuel Pyne
5
Henry Nana Boakye
6
Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah
7
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
8
Yaa Amponsah Frimpong
9
George Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah
10
Horma Miezah
11
Richard Oti Aboagye
12
Bright Esselfie Kumi
13
Nana Akomea
General Secretary
Ballot Position
Aspirant
1
Eugene Boakye Antwi
2
Sylvester Tetteh
3
Justin Frimpong Kodua
4
Dr Charles Dwamena
National Treasurer
Ballot Position
Aspirant
1
Alfred Kojo Thompson
2
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah
3
Tahiru Issahaku Moomin
4
Ahmed Ruka Saida
National Organiser
Ballot Position
Aspirant
1
Kwame Prempeh
2
Daniel Agyenim Boateng
3
Archibald Korletey Gamor
4
Nana Kwadjo Agyei Yeboah
5
Ali Maiga Halidu
6
Emmanuel Korsi Bodja
7
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover
8
Salam Mustapha
National Youth Organiser
Ballot Position
Aspirant
1
Alfred Kumi Ababio
2
Vera Oye Bram-Larbi
3
Michael Osei Boateng
4
Abanga Fuseini Yakubu
5
Clement Opoku Gyamfi
6
Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah
National Women’s Organiser
Ballot Position
Aspirant
1
Hajia Safia Mohammed
2
Mavis Hawa Koomson
National Nasara Organiser
Ballot Position
Aspirant
1
Mohammed Ali Suraj
2
Issaka Muazo Kunata
3
Awal Mohammed
4
Alhaji Salim Bamba
5
Razak Tahiru Maiga
National Communications Director
Ballot Position
Aspirant
1
Dennis Miracles Aboagye
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