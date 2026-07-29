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NPP inaugurates National Elections Committee, promises credible officers' election

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:27 - 29 July 2026
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NPP inaugurates National Elections Committee, promises credible officers' election
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated a National Elections Committee to oversee the processes leading to its National Conference, where delegates will elect the party's national officers.
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  • The NPP has inaugurated a National Elections Committee to supervise the election of national officers.

  • Former Suhum MP Frederick Opare-Ansah chairs the committee, assisted by Abena Osei Asare and Evans Nimako.

  • The committee has pledged to conduct a fair, transparent and credible electoral process in line with the party's constitution.

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The committee was inaugurated by the Acting National Chairman, Chairman Butey, who urged members to carry out their duties with "integrity, impartiality and professionalism" in line with the party's constitution and applicable regulations.

Also Read: NPP challenges Wontumi’s conviction, says judgment was based on assumptions not evidence

Former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, will chair the committee, with former Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare serving as Vice Chairperson and Evans Nimako as Secretary.

Former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, will chair the committee, with former Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare serving as Vice Chairperson and Evans Nimako as Secretary.
Former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, will chair the committee, with former Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare serving as Vice Chairperson and Evans Nimako as Secretary.
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Other members include Oboshie Sai Cofie, Anthony Abayifa Karbo, Salam Ama Appianin Damata, Eric Ntori, the Ashanti Regional Chairman, who will assume office after the conclusion of the Ashanti Regional Elections, and Frank Davies, Esq.

According to the party, the committee has been tasked with planning, organising and supervising all activities leading to the National Conference and conducting the elections in accordance with the NPP Constitution and electoral regulations.

Also Read: Full list: Chairman Wontumi, Dennis Miracles and NPP members arrested on criminal charges

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Mr Opare-Ansah thanked the party leadership for the confidence placed in its members and pledged to deliver a credible electoral process.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Mr Opare-Ansah thanked the party leadership for the confidence placed in its members and pledged to deliver a credible electoral process.
Speaking on behalf of the committee, Mr Opare-Ansah thanked the party leadership for the confidence placed in its members and pledged to deliver a credible electoral process.
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"We recognize the enormous responsibility entrusted to us. We are determined to ensure that every stage of the process is conducted with fairness, transparency, integrity and strict adherence to the Constitution and the rules governing the elections," he said.

He described the assignment as one that extends beyond conducting an election, saying it was an opportunity to protect the NPP's democratic traditions, unity and credibility.

Also Read: NPP sets September 19 for National Delegates Conference and officers election

Mr Opare-Ansah also appealed to aspirants, party officers and members to respect the established rules and procedures, assuring them that the committee would engage stakeholders throughout the process to build confidence and address concerns promptly.

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"Our objective is not merely to conduct successful elections but to leave the Party stronger, more united and better positioned for the important national task ahead. Every contestant and every delegate must have confidence that the process will be impartial and that every vote will count," he stated.

He further assured members that the committee would perform its work independently, professionally and "without fear or favour", stressing that fairness to all contestants would remain its guiding principle.

Also Read: Dr Bawumia calls for state of emergency after deadly Accra floods

The NPP expressed confidence that the committee possesses the experience, competence and integrity required to conduct a transparent and credible election worthy of the party's democratic traditions.

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