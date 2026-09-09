GFA charges Asante Kotoko and Debibi United over match highlights

GFA charges Asante Kotoko and Debibi United over alleged failure to publish Ghana Premier League match highlights within the required 48 hours.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Asante Kotoko and Debibi United with an alleged breach of the Ghana Premier League Regulations following their opening fixture of the 2026/27 season.

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The two clubs have been accused of failing to publish video highlights of their match within the stipulated 48-hour period, prompting the GFA to initiate disciplinary proceedings against them.

Asante Kotoko and Debibi United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Golden City Park in Berekum on September 6, with the newly promoted side earning a valuable point in their historic Ghana Premier League debut.

Kotoko took the lead through Yakubu Dogo and appeared to be on course for victory. However, Debibi United fought back twice to level the score and secure a share of the points.

While the match produced an entertaining contest on the pitch, both clubs are now facing disciplinary action over their post-match media obligations.

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According to the GFA, the clubs have been charged under Article 38(8)(d) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations, 2025, which sets out the requirement for clubs to publish match highlights within a specified period after each league fixture.

The GFA stated, "It is alleged that both clubs failed to publish video highlights of the match within 48 hours after the game. The clubs have until Friday, September 11, to respond to the charges.”

Kotoko and Debibi United are therefore expected to submit their responses before the September 11 deadline. The disciplinary process will continue after the GFA considers the explanations provided by both clubs.

The case also highlights the GFA's enforcement of media and broadcast obligations designed to improve the coverage, visibility and commercial value of the Ghana Premier League.

For Kotoko, attention now turns to their next league fixture against Heart of Lions, while Debibi United will prepare to face Bechem United.

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The outcome of the disciplinary proceedings will determine whether either club is sanctioned for the alleged breach.

What does Article 38(8)(d) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations, 2025, say?

Article 38(8)(d) outlines a specific post-match media requirement for clubs.

It states:

Each club is mandated to publish a 3- to 5-minute video of highlights of each league match within 48 hours after the game.

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The provision means that clubs are required to make available a three-to-five-minute video package containing highlights of each Premier League match within 48 hours of the final whistle.