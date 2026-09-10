CAF Champions League 2026/27: First preliminary round second-Leg fixtures, dates, and kick-off times

CAF Champions League 2026/27 first preliminary round second-leg fixtures, with dates, kick-off times and all the matches to watch across Africa.

The 2026/27 CAF Champions League continues this week with the second-leg fixtures of the first preliminary round as clubs across Africa battle for places in the next stage of the continent’s premier club competition.

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Several teams will be looking to build on their first-leg results, while others face the challenge of overturning deficits to keep their Champions League campaigns alive.

Below is the complete schedule of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round second-leg fixtures, including dates and kick-off times.

Thursday, September 10, 2026

Kick-off Fixture 15:00 Foresters FC vs Wiliete de Benguela

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Friday, September 11, 2026

Kick-off Fixture 14:00 Sobemap FC vs Rangers Int'l FC 16:00 APR FC vs Les Aigles du Congo

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Kick-off Fixture 13:00 Al Hilal SC vs Aigle Noir FC 13:00 Heegan SC vs El Merriekh SC Bentiu 13:00 African Stars vs AS Mangasport 13:00 Power Dynamos FC vs Al Merreikh SC 13:00 Orlando Pirates FC vs La Cure Waves SC 13:00 Nsingizini Hotspurs vs Scottland FC 14:00 Lijabatho FC vs CFFA 14:00 TP Mazembe vs Medeama SC 15:00 Atlético Petróleos vs UD do Songo 15:00 Rahimo FC vs MAS Fès 16:00 Young Africans SC vs Gaborone United FC 16:00 Djoliba AC de Bamako vs Club Africain 16:30 Medina United FC vs Star Sport Academy 17:00 Zamalek SC vs AS Port 19:00 MC Alger vs ASN Nigelec

Sunday, September 13, 2026

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Kick-off Fixture 12:00 KVZ FC vs Swehly SC 13:00 Simba SC vs Mighty Wanderers 15:00 Rivers United vs FC San Pedro 16:00 Stade Malien vs Colombe Sportive DL 16:00 ASEC Mimosas vs ASCK 16:00 Sidaama Buna FC vs Aiglons FC N'Djamena 16:00 Horoya AC vs JS Saoura 17:00 Pyramids FC vs Gor Mahia FC 17:00 FC Nouadhibou vs Vipers SC 17:00 Teungueth FC vs FC Canchungo

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Kick-off Fixture 12:00 Fomboni FC de Moheli vs 15 de Agosto

The first preliminary round is an important early hurdle for clubs aiming to reach the group stage and compete for the CAF Champions League title.