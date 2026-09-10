CAF Champions League 2026/27: First preliminary round second-Leg fixtures, dates, and kick-off times
The 2026/27 CAF Champions League continues this week with the second-leg fixtures of the first preliminary round as clubs across Africa battle for places in the next stage of the continent’s premier club competition.
Several teams will be looking to build on their first-leg results, while others face the challenge of overturning deficits to keep their Champions League campaigns alive.
Below is the complete schedule of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round second-leg fixtures, including dates and kick-off times.
Thursday, September 10, 2026
Kick-off
Fixture
15:00
Foresters FC vs Wiliete de Benguela
Friday, September 11, 2026
Kick-off
Fixture
14:00
Sobemap FC vs Rangers Int'l FC
16:00
APR FC vs Les Aigles du Congo
Saturday, September 12, 2026
Kick-off
Fixture
13:00
Al Hilal SC vs Aigle Noir FC
13:00
Heegan SC vs El Merriekh SC Bentiu
13:00
African Stars vs AS Mangasport
13:00
Power Dynamos FC vs Al Merreikh SC
13:00
Orlando Pirates FC vs La Cure Waves SC
13:00
Nsingizini Hotspurs vs Scottland FC
14:00
Lijabatho FC vs CFFA
14:00
TP Mazembe vs Medeama SC
15:00
Atlético Petróleos vs UD do Songo
15:00
Rahimo FC vs MAS Fès
16:00
Young Africans SC vs Gaborone United FC
16:00
Djoliba AC de Bamako vs Club Africain
16:30
Medina United FC vs Star Sport Academy
17:00
Zamalek SC vs AS Port
19:00
MC Alger vs ASN Nigelec
Sunday, September 13, 2026
Kick-off
Fixture
12:00
KVZ FC vs Swehly SC
13:00
Simba SC vs Mighty Wanderers
15:00
Rivers United vs FC San Pedro
16:00
Stade Malien vs Colombe Sportive DL
16:00
ASEC Mimosas vs ASCK
16:00
Sidaama Buna FC vs Aiglons FC N'Djamena
16:00
Horoya AC vs JS Saoura
17:00
Pyramids FC vs Gor Mahia FC
17:00
FC Nouadhibou vs Vipers SC
17:00
Teungueth FC vs FC Canchungo
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Kick-off
Fixture
12:00
Fomboni FC de Moheli vs 15 de Agosto
The first preliminary round is an important early hurdle for clubs aiming to reach the group stage and compete for the CAF Champions League title.
Fans can follow the second-leg fixtures throughout the week as the successful teams advance to the next stage of the competition.