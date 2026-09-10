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CAF Champions League 2026/27: First preliminary round second-Leg fixtures, dates, and kick-off times

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:00 - 10 September 2026
TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Trophy
CAF Champions League 2026/27 first preliminary round second-leg fixtures, with dates, kick-off times and all the matches to watch across Africa.
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The 2026/27 CAF Champions League continues this week with the second-leg fixtures of the first preliminary round as clubs across Africa battle for places in the next stage of the continent’s premier club competition.

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Several teams will be looking to build on their first-leg results, while others face the challenge of overturning deficits to keep their Champions League campaigns alive.

Below is the complete schedule of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round second-leg fixtures, including dates and kick-off times.

Thursday, September 10, 2026

Kick-off

Fixture

15:00

Foresters FC vs Wiliete de Benguela

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Friday, September 11, 2026

Kick-off

Fixture

14:00

Sobemap FC vs Rangers Int'l FC

16:00

APR FC vs Les Aigles du Congo

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Kick-off

Fixture

13:00

Al Hilal SC vs Aigle Noir FC

13:00

Heegan SC vs El Merriekh SC Bentiu

13:00

African Stars vs AS Mangasport

13:00

Power Dynamos FC vs Al Merreikh SC

13:00

Orlando Pirates FC vs La Cure Waves SC

13:00

Nsingizini Hotspurs vs Scottland FC

14:00

Lijabatho FC vs CFFA

14:00

TP Mazembe vs Medeama SC

15:00

Atlético Petróleos vs UD do Songo

15:00

Rahimo FC vs MAS Fès

16:00

Young Africans SC vs Gaborone United FC

16:00

Djoliba AC de Bamako vs Club Africain

16:30

Medina United FC vs Star Sport Academy

17:00

Zamalek SC vs AS Port

19:00

MC Alger vs ASN Nigelec

Sunday, September 13, 2026

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Kick-off

Fixture

12:00

KVZ FC vs Swehly SC

13:00

Simba SC vs Mighty Wanderers

15:00

Rivers United vs FC San Pedro

16:00

Stade Malien vs Colombe Sportive DL

16:00

ASEC Mimosas vs ASCK

16:00

Sidaama Buna FC vs Aiglons FC N'Djamena

16:00

Horoya AC vs JS Saoura

17:00

Pyramids FC vs Gor Mahia FC

17:00

FC Nouadhibou vs Vipers SC

17:00

Teungueth FC vs FC Canchungo

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Kick-off

Fixture

12:00

Fomboni FC de Moheli vs 15 de Agosto

The first preliminary round is an important early hurdle for clubs aiming to reach the group stage and compete for the CAF Champions League title.

Fans can follow the second-leg fixtures throughout the week as the successful teams advance to the next stage of the competition.

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CAF Champions League 2026/27: First preliminary round second-Leg fixtures, dates, and kick-off times
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10.09.2026
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