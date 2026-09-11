NDC bars MPs, parliamentary aspirants from internal campaigns ahead of September 15 nominations

The NDC has opened nominations for its 2026 constituency executive elections and warned sitting MPs and parliamentary aspirants against campaigning under the internal election window.

NDC nominations for constituency executive positions open on September 15, 2026.

Sitting MPs and parliamentary aspirants have been barred from campaigning under the current internal election window.

NDC constituency elections are scheduled for October 24 and 25, ahead of the regional and national elections.

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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened doors for its 2026 Constituency Executive Elections but warned that persons pursuing parliamentary ambitions, including sitting MPs, are not allowed to campaign under the current internal election window.

The National Secretariat wishes to inform all Constituencies and members that neeninations for the 2026 Constituency Executive Elections will officially open on Tuesday, 15th September 2026, to commence the process as outlined in the general timetable carlier released," NDC said in a statement.

The party said nominations for the constituency executive elections will open on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, as part of its reorganisation exercise ahead of the 2028 general elections.

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Deputy General Secretary, NDC, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

In the statement issued by the National Secretariat on Thursday, September 10, the NDC said the campaign window applies to aspirants seeking constituency, regional and national executive positions.

However, it specifically excluded people who are seeking or considering parliamentary seats.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this campaign window does not extend to persons who are pursuing or intend to pursue Parliamentary ambitions, including sitting Members of Parliament and persons currently considering or expressing an intention to contest Parliamentary elections,” the statement said.

READ ALSO; Nii Lante Vanderpuye resigns as DRIP coordinator to pursue top NDC position

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The party warned that anyone who breaches the directive could face sanctions according to the party’s rules.

“Any infraction of this directive shall be treated seriously and dealt with accordingly in accordance with the Party's rules and regulations,” the statement said.

The party's constituency elections are scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2026, followed by regional elections on November 14 and 15. The process will end with the National Congress on December 19, 2026, when national executives will be elected.

The NDC said prospective constituency aspirants must be members in good standing and have fully paid their membership dues for the past four years. It also directed that payments for picking and filing nomination forms be made through its online portal using mobile money.

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