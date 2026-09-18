Agyemang-Badu breaks silence on Andre Ayew’s potential GFA presidency bid
Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has broken his silence on speculation that former Ghana captain Andre Ayew could eventually contest for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
The speculation gained attention after former Nigeria midfielder John Mikel Obi spoke highly of Ayew and suggested that he could have a future in football administration.
However, Agyemang-Badu says he is unaware of any such ambition from his former Black Stars teammate during an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana
Here is what he said,
Well, when I was growing up, my dad told me that there is no position that if people said you need to contest or or take, I should say "No, no, no, no, I don't want it. I don't know tomorrow." What I will say today, tomorrow people will use it against you.
So even me right now, if you tell me I will be President in Ghana, I will say yes, it's possible. Because after 10, 15, 20 years, I don't know. If you say I will be the chief of my village, Seikwa, I will say yes.
So if somebody says something about Andre Dede Ayew. Mikel Obi is well-experienced guy. He knows Andre very well. Maybe he have seen something about him.
For him standing at the FA as a president, I don't know. I don't know his ambitions. If he wants to stand, it's free. There is a word that says "Efie kwan ye tware" [Everybody can go for it].
Tomorrow I can even pick forms. Provided that the laws of the game fit me to be to be contestant. There's absolutely nothing wrong.
So I don't know his ambitions for now. But somebody like Mikel Obi, if he have brought something up like this and speak highly of Andre Dede Ayew, it's a plus for him. However, the D-day will come and we will see what will happen."
Agyemang-Badu questions speculation over Ayew’s movements
Agyemang-Badu also questioned whether Ayew's recent activities should automatically be interpreted as preparation for a GFA presidential bid.
His style of movement or his style of play, is that why people are saying that he wants to contest for the GFA President or what?
Because this is how I know Andre Dede Ayew. Maybe I'm a bit closer to him than a lot of people. So the speculations are very good.
Speculations and ambitions are very good. Ambitions about people are a plus to your career. That means you are doing something exceptional in the country that people wants you to be here.
However, it's not about what people are saying that is the most important thing. It's about what you want to do in your life, the ambitions you have and what you can do for them.
Andre has not told me anything
The former Ghana international revealed that Ayew, whom he described as a good friend, has never discussed such plans with him.
He's my good friend. I have have a lot of interactions with him. He have not told me anything about this kind of ambitions. I have not seen his movements as that.
However, right now I'm speaking to you, Andre Dede Ayew is not like Agyemang-Badu who said he has stopped playing football. Andre is still active in the game.
Recently if you watch his interview with Mikel Obi he said he's speaking to three clubs. So right now I will be talking to him as a footballer that is waiting for his official offer.
If the D-day comes and officially he comes to me and said this is what he wants to do, I will analyze him. See his plans for the nation.
Agyemang-Badu says GFA voters will decide
Agyemang-Badu added that any potential candidate would ultimately need to engage the football stakeholders who have voting rights in the GFA presidential election.
Analyze the other people who wants to come on board. See his plans and speak about it. However, I don't vote. So on that situation, I can support whoever.
But those who vote are the most important people that you need to go to and speak to. Because whatever I will say on air doesn't change the kind of people who votes.
There are only 126 or 130 if I'm not mistaken, who votes. I don't have a vote. I can give you advice about what is going on. I can speak on air, but the D-day, it's not like a national election that everybody vote when you are 18 years.
It's down to the football people to decide. So if you have ambitions, you go to the football people and speak to them.
The comments come as speculation around Ayew's possible future role in Ghana football continues, although Ayew himself has not confirmed any intention to contest the GFA presidency.