2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana spent $1.26m on 2,922 tickets - Kofi Adams

Boston, USA, June 23, 2026: A Ghana supporter blows white powder into the air during the England vs. Ghana World Cup match on June 23, 2026.

Boston, USA, June 23, 2026: A Ghana supporter blows white powder into the air during the England vs. Ghana World Cup match on June 23, 2026.

Ghana spent $1.26m on 2,922 tickets for the 2026 World Cup, with Kofi Adams explaining the costs, allocation and FIFA’s 10% administrative charge.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation spent about $1.26 million to procure 2,922 tickets for Ghana’s three group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Sports Minister Kofi Adams disclosed this when he appeared before Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee on Thursday, September 17.

The ministry bought 948 tickets for Panama, 1,000 for England, and 974 for Croatia.

Adams said the tickets were not intended for sale and that the cost included a 10% FIFA-approved administrative charge.

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“We spent about $1.26 million in the procurement of the 2,922 tickets,” he said.

The tickets were distributed among the Ghana Supporters Union, Ghana’s High Commissions in Canada and the United States, Ghanaians in the diaspora, the Ghana Students Association, the government delegation, and selected GFA officials.

Adams said visa challenges led the ministry to allocate more tickets to Ghanaians already living abroad.

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“The decision was taken that we will give many more of the tickets to Ghanaians who are already in the diaspora to be able to pay,” he told the committee.

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