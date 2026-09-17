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Black Stars set to face Morocco in international friendly

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:12 - 17 September 2026
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The Black Stars will face Morocco in Tangier on October 4 after Ghana’s planned international friendly against Tanzania was cancelled.
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The Black Stars of Ghana are set to face Morocco in an international friendly in Tangier on October 4, 2026, after their proposed September meeting with Tanzania was cancelled.

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Ghana were initially expected to play the Taifa Stars during the September international window.

However, the planned fixture will no longer take place as per media reports.

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The Black Stars will instead travel to Morocco for the October encounter against the Atlas Lions.

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The friendly will provide head coach Carlos Queiroz with another opportunity to assess his players as he continues preparations for Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Ghana are scheduled to begin their AFCON qualifying campaign against Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 before hosting The Gambia on September 27.

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Morocco will also be involved in qualifying action before facing Ghana.

The Atlas Lions will host Gabon on September 25 and then travel to face Lesotho on September 29.

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Morocco have already announced their squad for the two AFCON qualifiers and the subsequent friendly against Ghana.

The October meeting will therefore give both nations an opportunity to test their squads after their respective qualifying assignments.

For Ghana, the fixture will also be another chance for Queiroz to evaluate his options and continue building his team ahead of future international competitions.

The Black Stars are expected to travel to Tangier for the game, which replaces the previously proposed friendly against Tanzania.

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However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to officially confirm Ghana’s upcoming friendly fixtures.

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