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‘How did we get here or ebi normal?’ – MzGee reacts to bad BECE aggregates 28, 39 and 45

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:41 - 17 September 2026
Media personality MzGee
MzGee has reacted to BECE aggregates of 28, 33, 39 and 45 mentioned by students during the 2026/2027 SHS placement exercise.
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Media personality MzGee has expressed surprise after hearing some students and parents mention high BECE aggregates during interactions at a school placement centre.

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  • MzGee reacts to BECE aggregates of 28, 33, 39 and 45.

  • Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu visited the placement centre.

  • The reaction highlights concerns over the SHS placement process.

MzGee reacted after footage from Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu’s tour of the National Resolution Centre showed students and parents discussing their BECE results and seeking assistance with the 2026/2027 senior high school placement process.

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Some of the aggregates mentioned during the interaction included 28, 33, 39 and 45, prompting a strong reaction from the media personality.

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Sharing her thoughts on the footage, MzGee said:

Eeeiii!!! Just watching the Education Minister tour the School Placement Center, and the aggregate of these students and parents are mentioning PAA! Ah, how did we get here or ebi normal? 28, 33, 39, 45?

Her comments come amid ongoing discussions surrounding the 2026/2027 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

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The release of the placement results has generated concerns among some candidates and parents, particularly those seeking changes to their assigned schools.

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During the Education Minister’s interaction with students and parents at the placement centre, some candidates were heard mentioning BECE aggregates of 28, 33, 39 and 45 while discussing their results.

The development has renewed public discussion about BECE performance, school selection and the challenges candidates and parents face during the SHS placement process.

MzGee’s reaction has also attracted attention online, with her question, “How did we get here or ebi normal?”, highlighting her surprise at the aggregates mentioned in the footage.

The BECE aggregate is calculated based on a candidate’s performance in selected subjects, with lower aggregate scores generally indicating stronger performance.

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The aggregate is an important consideration in Ghana’s computerised school selection and placement system, alongside candidates’ school choices and the availability of spaces in selected schools.

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