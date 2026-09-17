Ghana’s first-ever Parliamentary Museum opens September 22: How to visit

The Parliament of Ghana via cpahq.org

The Parliament of Ghana via cpahq.org

Ghana’s first-ever Parliamentary Museum will officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, giving visitors an opportunity to explore the country’s parliamentary history and the evolution of its legislative institutions.

Ghana’s first-ever Parliamentary Museum opens to the public on September 22, 2026.

The museum will be open Monday to Friday, from 9:00am to 4:30pm.

Visitors must book through Parliament’s official website before visiting.

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The Parliament of Ghana announced the opening in a press release dated September 17, 2026, stating that the museum will be open to visitors from Mondays to Fridays, between 9:00am and 4:30pm.

According to Parliament, the museum is a landmark legacy project of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, and reflects his commitment to promoting public understanding of Ghana’s parliamentary history and institutions.

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin

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“The Museum stands as a landmark legacy project of the Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, and reflects his abiding dedication to deepening public understanding of, and engagement with, Ghana's parliamentary history and institutions,” the statement said.

The museum houses a curated collection documenting the development of Ghana’s Parliament over the years.

Its exhibits include historical photographs, documents and records of past parliamentary proceedings, as well as artefacts and memorabilia belonging to former Speakers.

Visitors will also be able to view archival materials relating to the Legislative Council and Ghana’s constitutional milestones, alongside ceremonial and symbolic items associated with Parliament.

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The museum will also feature interactive multimedia exhibits designed to give visitors insight into Ghana’s law-making process and the history of governance.

Parliament said the facility is intended to serve a wide range of visitors, including members of the public, students, researchers, tourists, cultural visitors, MPs and parliamentary staff.

For students and researchers, the museum is expected to provide a primary source for studying Ghana’s parliamentary and constitutional development.

Tourists and cultural visitors, meanwhile, will have an opportunity to engage with an important part of Ghana’s political and institutional heritage.

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Parliament said the museum will also serve as a repository for preserving institutional memory, while providing international partners and fellow legislatures with a showcase of Ghana’s democratic heritage.

“With this Museum, Parliament renews its commitment to openness, to public education, and to keeping the record of the nation’s legislative history intact for generations to come,” the statement said.

How to visit Ghana’s Parliamentary Museum

To book a visit, individuals should go to the Parliament website

Members of the public who wish to visit the museum are required to book in advance through Parliament’s official website.

To book a visit, individuals should go to the Parliament website, click on “Visit”, select “Museum”, and complete and submit the form provided.

Parliament said visitors will receive a message once their requests have been approved.

The opening of the museum marks a new avenue for the public to engage with Ghana’s parliamentary history, with its collection bringing together records, artefacts and milestones from the country’s legislative journey.

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