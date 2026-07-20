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10 best-performing MPs in Ghana in 2026, according to latest survey

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:00 - 20 July 2026
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Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana
A new nationwide survey by Global Info Analytics has ranked the best-performing Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana, with Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, emerging as the country's highest-rated lawmaker.
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  • Global Info Analytics surveyed constituents in 83 constituencies to assess MPs' performance.

  • Frank Annoh-Dompreh emerged as Ghana's highest-rated MP in the latest survey.

  • The rankings are based on respondents who rated their MPs as excellent, very good or good.

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The June 2026 survey assessed public perceptions of MPs' performance across 83 constituencies spanning all 16 regions, offering a snapshot of how constituents view their elected representatives midway through the current parliamentary term.

Also Read: Top 10 countries with the best governments in the World: 2026 rankings

According to the research firm, the survey was conducted through 7,484 face-to-face interviews between June 4 and June 12, 2026. Respondents were selected using probability random sampling based on the Electoral Commission's 2024 Electoral Register, with regional quotas applied to ensure broad national representation.

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Global Info Analytics said the survey has a 99% confidence level and a margin of error of ±1.5% at the national level. However, it cautioned that constituency-level findings should be interpreted carefully because of the smaller sample sizes used in individual constituencies. The firm noted that the results reflect opinions gathered from selected electoral areas rather than every voter within each constituency.

Also Read: Top 10 best universities in Africa – QS rankings 2027

To measure performance, respondents were asked to rate their MPs as Excellent, Very Good, Good, Average, Poor/Very Poor, or No Opinion. The rankings were then compiled by combining the Excellent, Very Good and Good responses into a single positive approval score.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh topped the survey with a 98% positive rating, making him the highest-rated MP among the constituencies covered.

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The second position was jointly occupied by Iddrisu Habib, MP for Tolon, and Adama Sulemana (Ramzy), MP for Tain, who each recorded a 94% positive approval rating.

Iddrisu Habib, MP for Tolon
Iddrisu Habib, MP for Tolon

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The findings highlight significant differences in public approval among lawmakers and provide an indication of how constituents currently assess parliamentary representation across the country. Although opinion surveys do not predict election outcomes, they offer useful insight into voter sentiment between general elections and can serve as one measure of political accountability.

Below is the full list of the top 10 best-performing Members of Parliament in Ghana, based on the June 2026 Global Info Analytics survey.

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Also Read: Top 10 countries with the best road networks in the world: 2026 rankings

Rank

Constituency

Member of Parliament

Excellent / Very Good / Good

Average

Poor / Very Poor

No Opinion

1

Nsawam/Adoagyiri

Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh

98%

0%

2%

0%

2

Tolon

Hon. Iddrisu Habib Tolon

94%

1%

1%

3%

3

Tain

Hon. Adama Sulemana (Ramzy)

94%

0%

5%

1%

4

Navrongo Central

Hon. Aworigo Akibange Simon

93%

5%

1%

0%

5

Offinso North

Hon. Asamoah Kyei Fred

91%

7%

0%

1%

6

Kpando

Hon. Deh Fred Sebastian

88%

7%

5%

0%

7

Tano North

Dr. Gideon Boako

88%

7%

4%

1%

8

Twifo Atti Morkwa

Hon. David Theophilus Dominic Vondee

86%

11%

3%

0%

9

Old Tafo

Hon. Vincent Ekow Assafuah

85%

12%

3%

0%

10

Akim Oda

Hon. Acquah Akwasi Alexander

83%

3%

11%

3%

The June 2026 survey assessed public perceptions of MPs' performance across 83 constituencies spanning all 16 regions
The June 2026 survey assessed public perceptions of MPs' performance across 83 constituencies spanning all 16 regions
The June 2026 survey assessed public perceptions of MPs' performance across 83 constituencies spanning all 16 regions
The June 2026 survey assessed public perceptions of MPs' performance across 83 constituencies spanning all 16 regions
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