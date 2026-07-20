10 best-performing MPs in Ghana in 2026, according to latest survey
Global Info Analytics surveyed constituents in 83 constituencies to assess MPs' performance.
Frank Annoh-Dompreh emerged as Ghana's highest-rated MP in the latest survey.
The rankings are based on respondents who rated their MPs as excellent, very good or good.
The June 2026 survey assessed public perceptions of MPs' performance across 83 constituencies spanning all 16 regions, offering a snapshot of how constituents view their elected representatives midway through the current parliamentary term.
According to the research firm, the survey was conducted through 7,484 face-to-face interviews between June 4 and June 12, 2026. Respondents were selected using probability random sampling based on the Electoral Commission's 2024 Electoral Register, with regional quotas applied to ensure broad national representation.
Global Info Analytics said the survey has a 99% confidence level and a margin of error of ±1.5% at the national level. However, it cautioned that constituency-level findings should be interpreted carefully because of the smaller sample sizes used in individual constituencies. The firm noted that the results reflect opinions gathered from selected electoral areas rather than every voter within each constituency.
To measure performance, respondents were asked to rate their MPs as Excellent, Very Good, Good, Average, Poor/Very Poor, or No Opinion. The rankings were then compiled by combining the Excellent, Very Good and Good responses into a single positive approval score.
Frank Annoh-Dompreh topped the survey with a 98% positive rating, making him the highest-rated MP among the constituencies covered.
The second position was jointly occupied by Iddrisu Habib, MP for Tolon, and Adama Sulemana (Ramzy), MP for Tain, who each recorded a 94% positive approval rating.
The findings highlight significant differences in public approval among lawmakers and provide an indication of how constituents currently assess parliamentary representation across the country. Although opinion surveys do not predict election outcomes, they offer useful insight into voter sentiment between general elections and can serve as one measure of political accountability.
Below is the full list of the top 10 best-performing Members of Parliament in Ghana, based on the June 2026 Global Info Analytics survey.
Rank
Constituency
Member of Parliament
Excellent / Very Good / Good
Average
Poor / Very Poor
No Opinion
1
Nsawam/Adoagyiri
Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh
98%
0%
2%
0%
2
Tolon
Hon. Iddrisu Habib Tolon
94%
1%
1%
3%
3
Tain
Hon. Adama Sulemana (Ramzy)
94%
0%
5%
1%
4
Navrongo Central
Hon. Aworigo Akibange Simon
93%
5%
1%
0%
5
Offinso North
Hon. Asamoah Kyei Fred
91%
7%
0%
1%
6
Kpando
Hon. Deh Fred Sebastian
88%
7%
5%
0%
7
Tano North
Dr. Gideon Boako
88%
7%
4%
1%
8
Twifo Atti Morkwa
Hon. David Theophilus Dominic Vondee
86%
11%
3%
0%
9
Old Tafo
Hon. Vincent Ekow Assafuah
85%
12%
3%
0%
10
Akim Oda
Hon. Acquah Akwasi Alexander
83%
3%
11%
3%
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