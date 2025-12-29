Advertisement

Majority of Ghanaians report improved standard of living- Global Info Analytics

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:44 - 29 December 2025
A new nationwide tracking poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed growing optimism among Ghanaians, with a clear majority reporting improvements in their standard of living over the past year and strong confidence in further gains in 2026.

The survey released on Monday indicates that 56% of respondents believe their living standards have improved compared with last year while 27% say conditions have remained unchanged. Only 12% reported a decline, with 5% expressing no opinion.

Looking forward, 70% of those surveyed expressed confidence that their standard of living will improve further in 2026, against 18% who were pessimistic and 12% who were neutral.

The poll also assessed public sentiment towards the 2026 national budget presented by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson. Nearly two-thirds of respondents (66%) said they were satisfied with the budget, 18% were dissatisfied, and 16% remained neutral.

On governance, the findings were equally positive. Some 56% of Ghanaians believe corruption levels in the country have improved, while 60% feel the government is doing enough to combat it.

Regarding the fight against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), 47% of respondents – including 43% in mining-affected regions said the problem has not worsened under the current administration.

Global InfoAnalytics noted that the results reflect growing public approval of recent economic measures, anti-corruption initiatives, and governance efforts, which appear to be translating into renewed confidence in the country’s direction. 

The poll forms part of Global InfoAnalytics’ ongoing tracking series monitoring public perceptions of economic and political developments.

