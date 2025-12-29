Majority of Ghanaians report improved standard of living- Global Info Analytics

A new nationwide tracking poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed growing optimism among Ghanaians, with a clear majority reporting improvements in their standard of living over the past year and strong confidence in further gains in 2026.

The survey released on Monday indicates that 56% of respondents believe their living standards have improved compared with December 2024, while 27% say conditions have remained unchanged. Only 12% reported a decline, with 5% expressing no opinion.

Looking forward, 70% of those surveyed expressed confidence that their standard of living will improve further in 2026, against 18% who were pessimistic and 12% who were neutral.

The poll also assessed public sentiment towards the 2026 national budget presented by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson. Nearly two-thirds of respondents (66%) said they were satisfied with the budget, 18% were dissatisfied, and 16% remained neutral.

On governance, the findings were equally positive. Some 56% of Ghanaians believe corruption levels in the country have improved, while 60% feel the government is doing enough to combat it.

Regarding the fight against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), 47% of respondents – including 43% in mining-affected regions said the problem has not worsened under the current administration.

Global InfoAnalytics noted that the results reflect growing public approval of recent economic measures, anti-corruption initiatives, and governance efforts, which appear to be translating into renewed confidence in the country’s direction.

